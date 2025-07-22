Michigan State's 2028 Early Recruiting Board at QB
The Michigan State Spartans have been recruiting heavily in the 2026 recruiting class, and they are one of the top programs in the nation when it comes to recruiting certain positions. One of the positions that they recruit very well at is quarterback -- they have landed one of the better QBs in the 2026 class with Kayd Coffman.
Jonathan Smith takes pride in landing guys like this, which they are hopeful to do in future classes, including the 2028 recruiting class. That class is still far off, but it is never too early to recruit. The Spartans are targeting two QBs in that class, according to 247Sports.
Michigan State Spartans On SI breaks down the two guys they have offered in the class at the position, as both are great players and will be a priority target when it comes to the 2028 class and the QB position. Here is what you need to know right now.
Caiden Belton - Uncommitted
Caiden Belton is one of the better QBs in the class. That is why the Spartans have already offered him, considering they have been holding out early offers at the position for the most part. Belton is from the state of Mississippi, as he resides in Columbia, Mississippi. He attends East Marion, and holds offers from many programs. Some of the programs include the Florida Gators, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State and others.
Belton has many different talented traits, which has led me to believe he will be one of the highest-rated prospects in the nation.
Donald Tabron II - Uncommitted
Tabron is one of the most underrated players in the country, and he is from a pipeline that the Spartans can attack. That pipeline being inside the state, as the talented prospect is a Michigan athlete from Cass Technical High School. This high school resides in Detroit and is one of the top programs in the state, as they have produced many talented players.
Tabron will be one of the prospects that the Spartans could make a run for simply due to a unique pitch they have when trying to keep him home and inside the state.
He holds offers from many different programs. Among these programs are the Spartans, the Auburn Tigers, the Illinois Fighting Illini and many others. This will be one to watch if you are a Spartan fan.
