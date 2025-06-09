EXCLUSIVE: '27 Four-Star ATH Talks MSU Recruitment, More
The Michigan State Spartans and the remainder of the nation are set to finally be able to contact the 2027 recruiting class, as the opening day of contact is slated for June 15.
The Spartans have offered many prospects already, including Carter Bonner. Bonner is a four-star athlete (ATH) from Penn Hills High School in Pennsylvania. He ranks as the 118th prospect in the country, the fifth-best athlete in the country and the seventh player in the state according to 247Sports.
Along with Michigan State, the talented prospect holds offers from many schools, including Tennessee, Penn State and Kentucky.
Bonner caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss the Spartans.
"Being offered by Michigan State means a lot to me," Bonner said. "It’s a historic Big Ten program with a strong legacy of producing elite talent. To know that the staff sees potential in me at that level pushes me to keep working harder every day."
The talented prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with one of the specific position coaches for the Michigan State Spartans.
"I’m looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Chris Gordon (assistant defensive backs coach) and the rest of the defensive staff. I want to learn from coaches who know how to develop DBs and prepare them for the next level."
Luckily for the Spartans, they will be hosting the talented prospect on a visit soon, as he will visit during the summer or during the season.
"Yes, I definitely plan to visit," Bonner said. "I want to get around the coaches, see the facilities, and really feel the energy in East Lansing. Hopefully, sometime this summer or during the season."
For the Michigan State target, many things come to mind. This includes the tradition that the Spartans bring to the table, which has helped the Spartans land many commitments in the past.
"Toughness, tradition, and development," Bonner said. "I think of guys who grind, compete, and get to the league. The fan base and culture are strong, and I respect the grit that program plays with."
While it is early in his recruitment, that has not stopped him from considering the Michigan State Spartans thus far.
"Michigan State is definitely one of the schools I’m considering," Bonner said. "The opportunity, the competition, and the coaching staff make it a place I can see myself growing at on and off the field."