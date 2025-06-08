BREAKING: Spartans Land Class of 2026 S From Florida
That's eight commits for Michigan State football's 2026 recruiting class, which doubles where the Spartans were before June.
On Sunday, class of 2026 safety Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy of Global Impact Ministries Academy in Florida announced on social media that he has committed to the Spartans.
Caldwell-Hardy is rated a three-star by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 141 class of 2026 recruit in Florida and the No. 115 safety in his class.
The prospect had been on an official visit to Michigan State this weekend.
"I think a determining factor of OVs for me would be the fact of feeling at home," Caldwell-Hardy had told Michigan State Spartans On SI's Caleb Sisk prior to his visit. "The fact that I’ve never been away. Somewhere that makes me feel at home is a plus!"
Clearly, Michigan State felt like home to the prospect.
Caldwell-Hardy's commitment comes just two days after the Spartans landed three-star cornerback KJ Deriso. They are now up to four defensive commits, all of whom have come in these first eight days of June.
The knock against Michigan State's recruiting efforts remains, though, and that is that it isn't landing four-stars (aside from in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman).
But some of the Spartans' biggest recruiting targets are still scheduled to visit, and by the end of the month, we could very well see more four-star commits.
The good thing for Michigan State football is that it has ramped up its commits, regardless of talent level. It had just four up until June, and since official visit season began, it has landed four more, which makes for a great trajectory, with more than two-thirds of the month still to go.
There could even be more by Monday, as several key prospects visited the program over the weekend.
Fans should be encouraged about where Michigan State recruiting is heading. The star system doesn't always matter; sometimes it's about the recruits that get overlooked. Those ones can susrprise you.
Michigan State will host its next wave of official visits will be a big one, as the Spartans will host 11 prospects next weekend.
