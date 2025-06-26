EXCLUSIVE: '26 Specialist Cooper Peterson Talks MSU, Jonathan Kim
The Michigan State Spartans have been offering and recruiting prospects from all over. This includes players at a plethora of different positions in a variety of different states and in a handful of different classes. One of the positions that they have recently looked into is the kicker position.
One of the talented prospects that they have offered is Cooper Peterson, a class of 2026 kicker and punter from the state of North Carolina. The talented prospect recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail this offer and more.
"It means a lot to me for it being my first offer, and to know that Coach (Joe) Begnal sees me as a fit for their program," Peterson said.
Coach Begnal has held a special place in his recruitment thus far, as Peterson is a 2026 priority at the kicker and punter position.
"I look forward to building a relationship with Coach Begnal," said the prospect. "He is a genuine guy who truly wants the best for his players. He’s always gonna be honest with me, and I love that, as a coach, because I want to be the best I can be on and off the field."
Peterson does intend to visit East Lansing.
"I plan to visit for a game in the fall," he said. "I love what Michigan State has to offer, and I love the program they have."
There are many schools Peterson is interested in.
"The schools standing out most are Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Clemson and Iowa," he said. "They stand out because I have a good relationship with the coaches and feel that the schools and programs are great."
Peterson happens to be friends with former Michigan State all-conference kicker Jonathan Kim.
"When I think of Michigan State, I think of brotherhood," Peterson said. "One of my good friends, Johnathan Kim, was the kicker there, and he just told me how close everyone is with each other and how they all just push each other to be the best they can be."
It is worth noting that Michigan State is the first Division-I school to offer Peterson, which should help it in its pursuit of the talented prospect.
"The Spartans are high on my list for sure, being the first school to take a chance on me, and I love the program," he said.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.