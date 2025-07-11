Film Friday: MSU Commit Cory House
Cory House is one of the least discussed commits in Michigan State's class of 2026 haul, but the film reveals why this this shouldn't be the case.
House has plenty of potential to be a great player at Michigan State, so I made sure to do a deep dive on his tape so that Spartan fans will know what they're getting with the three-star edge rusher.
Here are my thoughts:
Strengths ...
Violent: Everyone dreams of having a violent edge rusher off their line, and that is exactly what House brings to the table. He wants to inflict pure pain on his opponents, who are attempting to stop him from getting to the quarterback or the running back. There are many instances in his tape where he just absolutely blew an opponent up before even getting to the running back or quarterback, which is a key sign of potential dominance at the next level.
Patient: While he may be violent, he is also very patient at times when it is most needed, even in instances where he gets to the backfill he finds ways to be patient just to make sure he can contain the quarterback to the point of attack where the quarterback cannot escape the pocket instead of over, committing at times and allowing the quarterback to find clean air.
Patience goes a long way, and that’s not just football, but when it comes to being an edge rusher with a guy as violent and as patient as House, that is a great mixture of what could be a very successful college career.
Things to Work on ...
Needs a Deeper Bag: The talented prospect just needs to add some moves to his arsenal. He is very vanilla at the point of attack, although his violence gets him a long way, it would be nice to see him throw a rip or a spin move, or even a swim move, in his bag of tricks at times.
If this is something that he can develop before getting to college, he will be an even better athlete than he was when writing this article. He’s had a full off-season of preparation and has a full season to go to work before he finds himself in East Lansing, so there’s plenty of time for him to add more and more to his bag of tricks.
Flexing Out to the LB Level: One thing that his high school likes to do is line him up in the linebacker position. While he is still reliable there at that position, he is less effective at the second level. He is definitely more effective when he is rushing from the outside. While it’s great to be flexible and have more versatility to your game, it is also good to have a all reliable type of situation, which is exactly what they have when he is rushing the edge, if I am Michigan State and I am coaching up House. I am keeping him off the edge simply because of the fact that he brings so much to the table off the line.
Overall ...
Overall, it was a huge recruiting win for the Spartans, who went down to the state of Tennessee, more specifically the city of Memphis, to land the very talented edge rusher who can bring just so many things that make him a very reliable prospect.
While he is only beginning to catch steam, many teams will start to scratch their head about why they didn’t push harder for him while he was uncommitted. I project him to get early playing time, maybe not year one, but by year two or three in the system, you can expect to see him at least getting some valuable reps if not starting at some point in his Michigan State football career.
