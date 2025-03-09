Top WR Prospect on MSU's Courtney Hawkins, Recruitment
Wide receiver Dakota Guerrant (Harper Woods) is one of Michigan's best prospects in the 2027 class, which could end up as the most talented in the history of the state.
How good? Guerrant is a five-star, per 247Sports Composite, and the No. 22 player in the class. As far as his position goes, he is the No. 4 wide receiver in the country. For the aforementioned loaded Michigan class, he is just the second-best player behind Muskegon edge rusher Recarder Kitchen.
This reporter was able to watch Guerrant in person at a 7-on-7 hosted by the D Zone last summer; he was worlds better than anyone at that event not named Bryce Underwood or Elijah Dotson, or Cass Tech's C.J. Sadler. Those are 2025 or 2026 talents, though, which made it even more impressive.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver has been treated like a top priority by Michigan State, wrote On3's Chad Simmons. Guerrant and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins have built a strong relationship, and the Spartans are trying to keep the much-coveted Guerrant in the state.
And away from rival Michigan.
"I like coach Hawkins,” Guerrant said. “He’s a great coach. I feel like he can develop guys and he has worked with players like Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman. I feel like he has a good resume and he can get guys to the league.”
Hawkins' NFL pipeline is strong, sporting three wide receivers that are currently top-three targets among their respective NFL teams.
Reed is the No.1 for the Green Bay Packers; Coleman will likely be the No. 1 for Super Bowl-contender Buffalo; even Jalen Nailor, the most unheralded of the three is a solid No. 3 option behind Justin Jefferson (the NFL's premier pass-catcher) and Jordan Addison (a No. 1 on almost any other squad).
It looks like rising sophomore Nick Marsh is next in line after a dominant true freshman campaign, buried among incredible freshman debuts from Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Alabama's Ryan Williams and Texas' Ryan Wingo.
Guerrant in green and white is quite the thought; Hawkins has done more with less, and a bona fide blue-chip five-star like Guerrant might be unstoppable under Hawkins' development.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
