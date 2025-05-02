Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star DL, Iowa State Commit
The Michigan State Spartans are the latest to enter the conversation to try and flip 2026 three-star defensive lineman Daniel Howard from the Iowa State Cyclones. Howard committed just weeks ago, giving the Spartans a fighting chance at flipping him to East Lansing.
The prospect announced his offer from the Spartans on social media on Thursday.
Howard is a Chicago native, entering his senior season at Lane Technical High School. He is a three-star prospect ranked 12th in the state for the 2026 class and 69th at the defensive line position, per 247Sports.
In his junior season at Lane Technically, Howard played both sides of the ball but specialized on defense. In nine games played, he averaged 5.2 tackles per contest with 47 total and three tackles for loss. He also added 4.5 sacks, proving to be a sufficient pass rusher from the interior line position.
Howard is scheduled to officially visit Iowa State in early June, but the Spartans could follow suit to show him how East Lansing, and the surrounding cities certainly outweigh Ames, Iowa. The Kansas Jayhawks are also making a stab at Howard as they schedule a visit with him in mid-June.
Looking at the teams that Howard passed on as he committed to the Cyclones, the Spartans stand out amongst the bunch as one of the more elite programs. Schools like Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa, Cincinnati and Kansas State were ones that he decided to stray from.
If the Spartans want to earn a late flip before the early signing period begins in December for the 2026 recruiting class, they will need to do their best to sell this program. Defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa paid Howard a visit at his home, definitely helping the cause to build a relationship.
There is a heavy emphasis on the Spartans' pass rush ability going forward. After just 19 sacks in 12 games last year, which ranked third-worst in the Big Ten, this team needs an added boost on the defensive line.
Being able to flip a guy like Howard proves how impactful and impressive Michigan State's recruiting presence is. The fact that Howard is still taking visits and is entertaining other teams means that he is definitely looking for an opportunity that may be better than the one he formerly committed to.
Follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.