NIL, Winning Will Lead to Recruiting Success for MSU
When comparing Michigan State Spartans’ recruiting rankings to those of the rest of the Big Ten and the nation, the results are less than inspiring.
MSU’s 2026 class is ranked 14th in the Big Ten and 51st in the country by 247Sports. Jonathan Smith’s class has only four players committed for 2026, including one four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman
That seems like a fine start, but when you examine programs with situations similar to the Spartans, which have more commitments and higher-level prospects, there is reason to be skeptical and slightly doubtful about Smith’s ability to recruit.
MSU has the resources to compete not only with some of the top programs in the country but also with mid-level teams in the Big Ten. There is no reason schools like Iowa, Minnesota and Rutgers should be recruiting better than MSU.
But Smith can turn his recruiting fortunes around. That starts with winning games on the field.
Players will not want to go to a program that hasn’t made a bowl game in four of the last five seasons, no matter how good the NIL package is.
If the Spartans start winning and gaining more national attention, they will become a significantly more attractive destination for high school recruits.
An added bonus would be putting players in the NFL. Many high school recruits aspire to become professional football players, so they seek opportunities that will enable them to reach that level.
That will take time for Smith and his staff to prove in East Lansing, even though they turned out NFL players at Oregon State.
Speaking of NIL, the Spartans should not be falling short in that regard, either. MSU is one of the top programs in the country when it comes to NIL efforts, per 247Sports.
The state of college football recruiting is about who can write the biggest check for top recruits. Many don’t like that that’s how it is, but it is, and teams must adjust to that to continue as winning programs.
That includes MSU, which should have no issue competing with NIL offers. That cannot be an excuse as to why Smith is losing out on recruiting battles.
The Spartans’ recruiting efforts have not been exceptional thus far during Smith’s tenure, but there is reason to believe they can turn things around.
If they do, the team will be back as one of the top teams in the country. If not, Smith’s seat could start to feel a bit warm.
