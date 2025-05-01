Spartans Offer 2026 OL From Nevada
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for their next Luke Newman, who was recently taken by the Chicago Bears in the NFL Draft, as they extended an offer to 2026 offensive lineman Kole Cronin. He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Cronin, who hails from Reno, Nevada, is ranked ninth in the state in his class while being the No. 93 overall offensive lineman in the country, per 247Sports, which has him rated a three-star. He is just a few short months away from beginning his senior season at Bishop Manogue High School in Reno.
10 different schools have shown interest in Cronin, all extending offers. Most notably competing with the Spartans for his commitment are Boise State, Cal, UNLV and Arizona. Michigan State is the only Big Ten school that is pursuing Cronin.
Cronin currently has visits set to multiple programs near his hometown, as the Nevada Wolfpack, Boise State, and Cal are the early frontrunners for his signing. The Spartans are the most high-profile team on his offer list, giving them a great chance to land the three-star recruit.
At 6-6, 275 pounds, Cronin will likely need to add a few extra pounds of muscle to his build before getting to campus. When analyzing the other 24 offensive linemen that the Spartans have offered in the 2026 class, a large majority of them are sitting anywhere between the 275 and 300-pound range.
Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik was the main recruiter for Cronin through the early process, and there are few better coaches to have on your staff, specifically from a recruiting standpoint.
Another 2026 offensive lineman, Grayson McKeough, had very praiseful words regarding his conversations with Michalczik a few months ago. Cronin may agree with them if the two were to come together in East Lansing next fall.
"He was really an energetic guy," McKeogh said. "He was excited to meet me, and I was excited to meet him. He asked me for a tour around school, so we went. We walked around and then I was sat down, started talking.
"He was very upfront, very honest about the whole recruiting process and he's very wise. You could tell he's been around the game for a while."
