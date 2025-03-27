2026 Missouri Linebacker Sets Official Visit to MSU
A lot of what Joe Rossi wants to do with the Michigan State defense depends on the ability possessed by his linebackers. That's why when Rossi sees a linebacker that fits his mold, he goes all-out for them.
That's where Missouri native and class of 2026 linebacker Mason Marden comes in. Marden is a 6-foot-3 linebacker that moves well and has the edge about him to make him a daunting task to block for any offense.
He has seen his stock grow immensely in recent months, garnering quite a bit of offers and attention, and the Spartans have jumped on the opportunity to be one of three official visits on his schedule currently.
Marden will visit Michigan State first on May 30, followed by Kansas on June 6 and Wisconsin on June 13. Those three schools are labeled as "warm" on 247Sports, which has him rated as a three-star.
Marden talked with Michigan State Spartans On SI back in February about what may have caused this sudden rise in stock and how he felt about his performance in 2024.
"For this past season, I feel like it was the moment that caused me to blow up," Marden said. "All the work that I've put into this offseason and stuff kind of built up to that season and I'm really honored and proud, but the work doesn't stop.
"I just have to keep improving from what I have now, but I feel like where I have come from my sophomore year has definitely been a substantial change. Not just from the strength and size aspect, but also like the knowledge of the game and being able to read plays much faster and get to the ball faster."
No doubt that a guy like Marden with the physical tools he possesses could absolutely flourish under a coach like Rossi. Rossi has a proven track record of developing solid defensive units and getting the most out of his players. Marden could come in and be an impact player early and often for the Spartans.
It will be a massive opportunity to get guys like Marden into the building and really be able to sell the program and show off what is a building team on an upward trajectory. This could be another massive piece for Jonathan Smith, Rossi and the Michigan State program.
