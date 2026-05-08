3 Things To Know After MSU's Big Scheduling Announcement

The first big scheduling news of the J Batt era at Michigan State dropped on Thursday.

MSU now has a pair of out-of-conference, home-and-home series set up against Oklahoma State and Cincinnati. The Spartans face the Cowboys on the road in 2028 and at home in 2029. Michigan State goes to Cincinnati in 2030 and then hosts the Bearcats in 2031. FCS-level Duquesne will also open up the 2027 season in East Lansing. Here are three things to know about the announcement:

Save the date(s) 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Hz0YYPxBuz — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) May 7, 2026

2027 Non-Con, Opponent Slate Complete

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The addition of Duquesne means the 2027 non-conference slate is complete. MSU takes on the Dukes on Sept. 4, 2027, Central Michigan on Sept. 11, and then Notre Dame on Sept. 18. All three of those games are at Spartan Stadium. That keeps that seven home, five away game balance most programs want, since MSU gets four of its nine Big Ten games that season at home after getting five this fall.

We also know the Big Ten opponents for that season, but not the dates. During conference play, the Spartans will host Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, and Wisconsin. On the road, Michigan State drew Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Washington.

Five Years in a Row vs. Big 12

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Big 12 logo and scoreboard before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the BYU Cougars at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

MSU hasn't scheduled Big 12 teams very often. The Spartans haven't played a Big 12 representative during the regular season since playing a home-and-home series against Missouri in 2000 and 2001 (Mizzou joined the SEC for the 2012 season). There have been regular-season games against current members BYU (2016) and Arizona State (2018 and 2019), but neither program had yet joined the conference.

Now, there is a stretch on the books where Michigan State will face a Big 12 school in five straight seasons. That includes two years each at Oklahoma State and Cincinnati, followed by a road game at BYU in 2032. MSU was supposed to play at BYU in 2020, but the game was pushed back so far due to the pandemic, canceling that year's non-conference slate.

Batt's Past Connections

Michigan State athletic director J Batt speaks during the introductory press conference for new football coach Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Batt must also have a relatively good relationship with Oklahoma State AD Chad Weiberg. The game became available to the Cowboys because the two schools agreed to cancel their home-and-home series with OSU for 2028 and 2029. Alabama had to cut one game in the '28 season because the SEC went to nine conference games. Most thought it would be Ohio State, but it turned out to be Oklahoma State.

Originally, that series between the Crimson Tide and the Cowboys was scheduled in 2021. Batt was the deputy AD at Alabama at the time. Once the Spartans and Oklahoma State line up in 2028, it will be the first time the two teams have played each other.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images