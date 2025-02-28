Why You Should Keep an Eye on MSU Target EDGE Kolone
Michigan State's defensive line is getting addressed with the 2026 recruiting class, as the Spartans are targeting dozens of recruits on the edge and interior. One edge target, Nehemiah Kolone, brings plenty of intrigue.
Per BYU Cougars On SI's Casey Lundquist, "There's a reason why Kolone's recruiting profile continues to grow. He is big, physical, and quick off the line of scrimmage. He is effective as a pass rusher and he is disruptive against the run. He is already the weight of a collegiate defensive end at 265 pounds. He is a candidate to slide inside and play along the interior defensive line at the next level."
Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa is after athletic defensive lineman who can fill space and put pressure on the quarterback. Hence the reason why the green and white are after Kolone and look to get him to East Lansing for an official visit in June, per On3's Jason Killop.
“Coach Suiaunoa, he knows ball,” Kolone told SpartanMag. “We keep in contact on a weekly basis. Michigan State would be a great opportunity for me to play for sure."
Kolone added, "I like the coaches I have met so far, and their defensive scheme they play. Hopefully on the visit I can get a better feel for the environment I will be in.”
At an athletic 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Kolone would be suited for the standup rush end in Chad Wilt's defense.
"This rush end position -- we were talking earlier -- it's it's a hybrid outside backer/D-end thing," Wilt told reporters last spring. "So sometimes, he’s going to have D-end jobs -- play over tight end, right? Play in the C-gap, be strong and sturdy and sometimes it might be ‘Hey, you're gonna be over this tight end man-to-man.
"It goes back to ... the jobs that they're going to be asked are very different. And some of those jobs you can't do from a three-point stance -- or, I shouldn't say can't -- extremely difficult to do from a three-point stance. So now we can do that from a two-point, and you don't know offensively that, 'Okay, hey, we're gonna be in our pressure package or we're gonna be in our base package here -- base calls.'
"So I think just allow those guys the freedom and flexibility, but then it also gives us, I think, another set of eyes that can see, right? Instead of having four guys down -- and those guys, once they put their hand in the stance, you can see a whole lot."
