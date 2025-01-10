Defensive Line Prospect Nehemiah Kolone is Gearing Up for BYU Visit
While the BYU coaching staff is putting the finishing touches on the 2025 roster, they are also turning the page to the 2026 class. BYU coaches have been on the road visiting recruits and coaching staffs throughout the week. In a couple weeks, BYU will host some of their top prospects in the 2026 class for Junior Day.
One priority recruit that will be in attendance is Oklahoma native and defensive line prospect Nehemiah Kolone. Kolone picked up an offer from BYU last May. The Cougars were one of the first schools to offer him a scholarship. His offer sheet has continued to grow over the past several months - he holds competing offers from Texas Tech, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, Arizona, and Tulsa.
We caught up with Kolone to preview his upcoming visit to BYU.
BYU defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga has been Kolone's primary contact on the coaching staff. "Coach Popp is the one who texts me the most," he told BYU On SI. "I’d say we have a great relationship and we are building on it."
A close connection with the coaching staff will be one of the most important factors in his recruitment. On what will determine where he plays his college football, Nehemiah said, "The coaching staff, the environment and culture are the biggest factors to me in colleges."
When he gets to Provo, Kolone is hoping to get a closer look at BYU's facilities and brush shoulders with the coaching staff.
There's a reason why Kolone's recruiting profile continues to grow. He is big, physical, and quick off the line of scrimmage. He is effective as a pass rusher and he is disruptive against the run. He is already the weight of a collegiate defensive end at 265 pounds. He is a candidate to slide inside and play along the interior defensive line at the next level.
Kolone is in no rush to make his college decision. He is currently leaning towards waiting until after his senior season to make his college decision.
BYU has a chance to make an early impression with his upcoming visit. He will continue to be a top priority for BYU throughout the duration of the 2026 recruiting cycle.