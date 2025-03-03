EXCLUSIVE: Elite LB Target Sounds Off on MSU's Rossi
Maryland linebacker Nick Abrams II (McDonogh School) is a top linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, rated four-stars by the 247Sports Composite rankings and ranked 18th-best at his position and 219th-overall in the nation.
Michigan State, not known for blue-chip recruiting but rather for making do with three-stars, is pressing hard, and it is paying off.
Abrams recently released a top-10 list, and the Spartans made the cut. Michigan State can thank defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi for that.
"Yes, we have a great relationship," Abrams said. "Coach Rossi has been really great talking to me, coming to my school and really setting out the plan he has for me, and I've been up to Michigan State, so I'm just trying to find a time to get back up there to really talk with him, go to spring practice and really see where this relationship goes."
Among the schools vying for Abrams are Penn State, Oregon, Michigan, Alabama, Georgia and other top-flight programs dominating Power 4 football. Abrams spoke of the visit he is taking to a practice, an unofficial one.
The official visit is the real opportunity for a school to land a prospect; it is a behind-the-scenes look at what a program can offer, and it serves as a chance to roll out the red carpet. It was a strong suit for the Spartans in the 2025 recruiting cycle -- they were able to close on many top targets.
For the Spartans to get an official with Abrams, the spring visit will need to go well.
"It's very important me and my family aren't going on an official visit unless we go on a spring practice visit," Abrams said. "So, just really talking with [Rossi], talking with all the other guys at Michigan State. Trying to get that scheduled is really, really big for me."
Abrams said that he wanted to see how the coaches and players interact during practice; player engagement and energy levels will be critical for him alongside what East Lansing can offer him academically.
The Spartans are doing well with Abrams by the looks of it. The margin of error is thin, though, with nine elite programs also pushing for his commitment late in the game.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
