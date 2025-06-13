BREAKING: Spartans Land Another OT
There must be something in the water in East Lansing, as Michigan State has landed another recruit, the eighth in the month of June. 2026 three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey is going to be a Spartan.
He announced his commitment on social media on Friday.
Buckey took to social media to announce his commitment along with a written message, making it completely official. Buckey was down to just four schools on Wednesday: UCLA, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Michigan State. He made the right choice, sporting the Green and White next year.
"First off I'd like to thank God for putting me in this position," Buckey wrote in his announcement post. "Also thank you to every coach that has recruited me throughout this process and all the relationships I've built. With that said, I'm proud to announce that I'm 100% committed to Michigan State University to continue my academic and athletic journey.
"I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates who've supported me throughout this process. A special thanks to Coach Michalczik and Coach Smith for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity. I'm fired up to be part of what they're building in East Lansing. Go Green!"
The Liberty, California native is the son of NFL legacy talent, Jeff Buckey, a former standout offensive lineman for the Stanford Cardinal, drafted in the seventh round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He went on to spend four years at the highest level across three different organizations.
Family genes can play a huge factor in individual success, and seeing the pedigree that Buckey possesses boosts immense confidence in this Spartan program. Standing 6-7 and 290 pounds, Buckey has a chance to start early in his career.
Buckey is the second offensive lineman that the Spartans have earned in the past two days. Four-star tackle Collin Campbell announced his commitment on Thursday, with Buckey following suit just 24 hours later.
He is the No. 74-ranked offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class and the 76th overall player in the state of California, per the 247Sports Composite.
Buckey is excited to take his talents to East Lansing and help build the Spartan program back to the top. The recent commitments are moving this group in the right direction.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give your thoughts on Michigan State's recruiting success WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.