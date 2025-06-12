BREAKING: Michigan State Lands Four-Star OT
Michigan State football fans can celebrate today.
The Spartans have landed another four-star commit from the class of 2026 as offensive tackle Collin Campbell announced his commitment to Michigan State on social media on Thursday.
Campbell, who plays for Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona, is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 recruit in Arizona and the No. 34 offensive tackle in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He chose the Spartans over Utah and Washington. Campbell visited Michigan State the first weekend of official visit season (May 30).
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Campbell:
"Among the top offensive line prospects out West. A true tackle prospect, something lacking the last few years in the region, and has a lot of physical tools that you look for in a young lineman. Looks all of 6-6, 270 pounds with plenty of length.
"A plus athlete who can really get off the ball and has the kind of nastiness you have to have to excel in the trenches. A finisher who loves to bury his man into the ground and has the athleticism to get out on sweeps and pulls. No issues getting to the second level as a run blocker and shows the athleticism and lateral mobility to slide and mirror as a pass protector.
"Far from a finished product and still raw in some areas, but that's a good thing. As technique and flexibility continue to improve, his game will take another jump. A player we definitely feel is trending in the right direction."
The Spartans have had much success on the recruiting trail since hosting that first wave of visitors, landing six commits from the class of 2026 (prior to Campbell's commitment). But what lacked from the group was four-star status, and fans were getting restless.
With Campbell's commitment, Michigan State now has two four-star commits from the class -- he and in-state quarterback Kayd Coffman. The Spartans are up to 11 total scholarship commits from the class after entering June with just four.
This is a massive land for Michigan State, which now sits in a solid position on the recruiting trail just before the midpoint of the month.
