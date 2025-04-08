Spartans to Host 2026 Three-Star OL
The Michigan State Spartans are continuing to recruit for the future seasons as they will host 2026 three-star offensive tackle Quinn Buckey this weekend, as he announced on social media on Monday. After extending an official offer in late February, the Spartans will finally get Buckey on campus.
Buckey is a three-star recruit, ranked 84th in the state of California and 68th nationally at the offensive tackle position, per 247Sports. He is currently a junior at Bakersfield Liberty High School (California).
It will certainly be interesting to see how Buckey receives the less-than-ideal April temperatures in Michigan. As a California kid, the weather adjustment is something that many are able to look past, but not all recruits will be okay with the chilling temperatures when the season rolls around.
The three-star tackle hails from a family of football royalty. His father, Jeff Buckey, was a guard for the Stanford Cardinal that was drafted in the seventh round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. He would play four seasons, spanning between three different NFL organizations.
His two older brothers are current college players. Zach Buckey is a fifth-year senior defensive end for Stanford while his other brother, Grant, is a redshirt freshman defensive lineman at UCLA. The Buckey family is filled with large humans that love to block or rush the passer.
The high school junior has already garnered 20 total offers, warming up to the Spartans a few other schools around the country. Per 247Sports, Buckey is also showing interest in Stanford and UCLA, with a few other schools mixed in.
At 6-6, 270-pounds, Buckey not only comes with the size, physicality and skill, but he possesses the football IQ to be a top player in his class. With the experience and knowledge that the rest of his family has, the incoming freshman will have a leg up on every other player at his position.
If the Spartans want to land a cross-country player like Buckey, they will need to build a strong core of veterans around him to come in a learn from. Strong quarterback play and a serviceable run game will be integral to Buckey choosing Michigan State over the other elite programs he is considering.
