Will a RB Emerge in Spring for MSU?
The Michigan State Spartans did not have a great run game in 2024.
Whether it was due to poor offensive line play or inconsistency from its running backs, MSU struggled to produce an effective rushing attack.
Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams are both talented, but it did not come together for either of them last season. Now that they are both off to the next level, Jonathan Smith is searching for a running back to take over.
The Spartans’ current running back group features two sophomores who combined for 14 carries, a transfer from the FCS level, and a true freshman. It’s easy to say that there is currently no proven option in the backfield for MSU.
Smith has designed run games with multiple running backs in the past, and he has won games because of his team’s rushing attacks when he was at Oregon State. Smith should put together a better ground game for the Spartans in his second season.
But it would be nice for MSU to find a running back who can take the bulk of the carries next season. It would be easier on Aidan Chiles to have a reliable run game, so he does not have to shoulder the entire offense.
If one emerges, it would likely be Sacramento State transfer Elijah Tau-Toliver. He is the most experienced running back in the room, totaling 1,543 rushing yards in four seasons for the Hornets.
However, Smith recruited Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier, and although they did not see the field much last season, they both took a few carries because Smith wanted them to have some in-game experience.
Tullis has the size and physical running style to be a productive rusher at the Division I level, so it would not be surprising to see him emerge as the team’s top back.
With uncertainty in that room, it would not be surprising to see arguably the team’s most talented running back, freshman Jace Clarizio, step into a leading role. He is only a freshman, but he has the highest ceiling on the team.
MSU will not have a spring game this season, so fans will not have the chance to see the running backs in action.
But as spring continues, we will learn more about who is emerging as the team’s top running back.
Don't forget to follow along with all our Michigan State athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts when you join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.