Who Did Michigan State Land in June?
The Michigan State Spartans have been doing a great job in the recruiting world after landing a large bulk of their commits in the month of June. This was exactly what they needed, as they only had four commits prior to the month. They landed many names that fans should know, but in reality, they should know all of the players who committed to them in the month of June.
We take a deeper dive into three of the eye-catching commits, along with the full list at the bottom.
Tyren Wortham - Flipped From UCF to Michigan State
It was flipping season, and the Spartans landed what could be listed as the best landing for them in the month of June. This decision came at the end of the month, as they landed Wortham following his official visit. They landed the talented athlete over the Georgia Bulldogs and the UCF Knights, whom he flipped from. The talented prospect is one of the highest-rated prospects in the class. Wortham is explosive, and that is exactly what a class full of guys like Kayd Coffman needs.
TJ "Truth" Umenyiora - Committed to Michigan State
The Spartans went into the state of Georgia and landed one of their better cornerbacks in the Peach State. The cornerback nicknamed "Truth" committed to Michigan State over the Auburn Tigers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and many others that kept themself relevant in the recruiting process. He was a major land as he can easily be considered the best prospect that the Spartans have in their class at the cornerback position, which is a position that I would argue is the toughest position to play until I am blue in the face.
Cory House - Committed to Michigan State
House committed to Michigan State all the way from Tennessee. This isn't exactly a hot spot recruiting state for the Spartans, but over the course of time, the Tennessee athletes have gotten better and better, and the state has improved. This addition was huge as the Spartans could look to try and build a pipeline through the Memphis High School standout.
Here is the full list of the commits in the month of June.
• Samson Gash
• Collin Campbell
• Tyren Wortham
• Brayden Thomas
• Braylon Hodge
• Cory House
• Fameitau Siale
• Adam Shaw
• TJ Umenyiora
• Zachary Washington
• Quinn Buckey
• KJ Deriso
• Jordan Vann
• Jeremiah Favorite
• Tristan Comer
• Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy
• Christopher Knauls
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.