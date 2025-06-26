MSU Commit Samson Gash: A Superstar Athlete
If you felt a breeze, it may or may not have been Samson Gash running past you.
The Detroit native is staying nearby, as he recently committed to Michigan State. Gash was a high-priority recruit for wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, and after receiving 17 offers, one most recently from Alabama, Hawkins got his guy.
As a junior, Gash took the state of Michigan by storm, catching 42 passes for 731 yards and 12 touchdowns. But Gash is more than just a pass catcher; he can be used in so many different ways on the gridiron.
Along with his receiving ability, he was used as a rusher at Detroit Catholic Central, running for 347 yards and eight touchdowns. In total, that’s 1,078 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns.
It’s almost unfathomable that Gash was listed as a three-star recruit, given his versatility and blazing speed. However, he attributed his fall in stock to injuries he dealt with during the first two years of high school.
Now healthy, it opens the door for that ranking to skyrocket.
While running track at Catholic, Gash ran a 10.41 100-yard dash, pulverizing the state record. For context, that would convert to a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash — faster than most prospects at this past NFL Combine.
Football runs in the Gash family’s blood. His father, Sam, played fullback for Penn State and was selected in the eighth round of the 1992 NFL Draft. He went on to play 12 seasons with the Patriots, Bills and Ravens, earning Pro Bowl nods twice in Buffalo and winning Super Bowl XXXV with Baltimore.
Along with his father, his younger brother Gideon (2027) plays alongside him at Catholic, primarily as a cornerback, but classifies himself as an athlete.
Samson almost struck fear into Michigan State when he received the offer from Alabama last weekend. The Crimson Tide have a strong track record of landing top targets.
However, the opportunity to not only stay near home but also play for Hawkins and Jonathan Smith was too enticing to pass up.
Adding the speedster only adds credence to the fact that Michigan State has been on a tear on the recruiting trail.
The 2026 class is ranked 24th in the nation on 247Sports, 33 spots better than its 2025 class, which ranked 57th.
The Spartans aren’t playing around. And it doesn’t seem like they’re slowing down either.
