Michigan State's Biggest Recruiting Wins and Losses in June
The Michigan State Spartans won many recruiting battles last month, but they also lost a few. We break down who the biggest additions and misses were in the month of June.
Biggest Wins In June
Tyren Wortham
One of Michigan State's two four-star commits from the class of June, Tyren Wortham could develop into the Spartans' WR1 down the road.
They were able to flip him from UCF, a big-time win that came later in the month after Michigan State had already seen a surge of commits.
Samson Gash
Michigan State has many objectives when it comes to recruiting. For the Spartans, a big objective is to land the best prospects in the state of Michigan. They did just that when they landed Samson Gash from Catholic Central High School.
The talented prospect committed to the Spartans over the Alabama Crimson Tide, West Virginia Mountaineers and the Cincinnati Bearcats. The son of a former NFL legend is easily one of the better prospects in their class thus far as he spices the wide receiver room up.
Braylon Hodge
This was the best commitments in the month. Hodge is a linebacker from the state of Colorado who will be taking his talents to East Lansing. He was the spark to the defensive heavy commitments, which makes this commitment extremely special. He committed to the Spartans over schools such as Utah and Iowa.
Collin Campbell
Campbell is now the highest-rated player up front in the class and committed to the Spartans, which does nothing but make a guy like quarterback commit Kayd Coffman feel secure. This was a huge commitment, as he committed to the Spartans over the Washington Huskies, the Utah Utes, and many more. The talented prospect is one of the better commits in the class and one of the better players on the offensive line.
Biggest Losses
Khalief Canty Jr. - Committed to Missouri
Talk about hurt ... This one hurt. The Missouri commit decided to commit to the Tigers over the Spartans in what would be their biggest heartbreaker in the recruiting world this summer for the Spartans. They have been targeting the talented prospect since 2022, which makes him one of the longest targeted players for the Spartans in this class.
Jamal Rule - Committed to Nebraska
Jamal Rule is one of the better running backs in the class, but the one thing that makes this suck for the Spartans, is the fact that they have yet to land a back in the 2026 class. The Spartans got into this recruitment late, which makes this one not hurt as badly, but from a positional standpoint, this one hurts the most.
Tyson Sanford - Committed to Duke
The talented defensive back committed to the Blue Devils on his official visit after the Spartans hosted him. The talented recruit can play both corner and safety, which makes him one of the better prospects in the country as a true swing type of player. Sanford is extremely underrated from the state of Georgia.
