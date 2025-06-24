BREAKING: Spartans Secure Another '26 WR Commit
The Michigan State Spartans secured yet another commitment on Tuesday afternoon as three-star wide receiver Samson Gash announced on social media that he has committed to the Spartans. The Novi, Michigan native is now the 15th commit that the Spartans have earned in the month of June alone.
Equally as impressive, the Spartans beat out another top SEC program for a prospect. Gash was recently offered by Alabama, which was alarming for Spartan fans after he had just visited East Lansing. Instead, Gash chose to stay in his home state and bleed Green and White.
Gash is the No. 14 overall prospect in the state and the No. 154 overall wide receiver in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings, which lists him as a wide receiver despite his personally claim as a dual-position athlete. Wide out is likely the position he will play at Michigan State.
Gash posted 1,1078 all-purpose yards (731 receiving / 347 rushing) this past season at Detroit Catholic Central, with 20 total touchdowns, per MaxPreps. The 6-0, 180-pound receiving threat is going to fit in perfectly in East Lansing and has potential to be a star piece of the offense down the road.
Gash pulls a similar player comp to former Spartans receiver, rusher and kick returner Keshawn Martin. Very similar size as Martin was 5-11, 189 pounds. He had three rushing touchdowns and 10 receiving in his four-year career.
It's Gash speed that stands out most, though, as the prospect broke Michigan's 100-meter dash record in the MHSAA Division-I state finals with a time of 10.41 seconds.
What we are seeing from coach Jonathan Smith and the rest of this coaching staff and their ability to win prospects over some of the most prolific schools in the nation is something to behold. Michigan State is on the rise and making serious noise for the future.
The Spartans are now at 20 commits from the class of 2026. Gash is the third wide receiver to commit from the class.
The in-state prospect's commitment bodes well for the Spartans future recruiting class as well. 2027 four-star cornerback Gideon Gash, his younger brother, was offered by the Spartans just last week. With Gideon's older brother committing, it may sway his decision to become a Spartan as well.
Gash is also the son of former two-time NFL Pro-Bowl fullback Sam Gash, who won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens.
