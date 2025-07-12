Film Friday: Michigan State Commit Tyren Wortham
Tyren Wortham is a prospect that the UCF (Knights) had originally, but he later flipped to Michigan State following his official visit that he decided to take at the end of June, which concluded his official visit slate. He quickly decided on the Spartans, and it paid out well for the Spartans as they landed, who could be their future number one wide receiver.
I did some digging to break down his film. Here is what I found:
Positives ...
Speed: You can’t teach speed, and that is something that Wortham brings to the table. The four-star Michigan State commit is arguably the fastest player in the class for the 2026 cycle with the Spartans so far.
YAC Star: The Spartan commit does very well after the catch as he has plenty of yards after catch to show in his HUDL tape. He can turn a very simple swing pass into a 70-plus-yard touchdown with ease by burning defenders at all three levels. He brings a different level of intensity when he has the ball in his hands, especially after catching the ball on a short route.
Elusiveness: Wortham has plenty of elusiveness and great ball-handling skills as he will find ways to get open, and no matter what type of situation he is in, whether it is a juke, a spin or even a stop-and-go, this man will find a way to get open. This just ties back into the yards after catch category, where it just reassures my statement that he is excellent when it comes to having the ball in his hands.
Deep Routes: One of the better parts of his game is the way that he is able to go deep thanks to his speed and his route running, which is a great combination of success. This could easily help him see the field very quickly for the Spartans.
Things to Improve ...
Physically: By no means is this a terrible situation, but the talented prospect is not exactly the most physical guy. If he’s going to play outside, he will need to show some more physicality; however, his speed and everything else that comes with him make up for the underwhelming physicality that someone may want on the outside.
Double-Moves: The prospect could be very dangerous with double moves. This isn’t something that his high school utilizes as much as they should, but if the Spartans can get him working with double moves, it will be extremely dangerous, so this is not something that he needs to improve, but something that someone should give him a chance with.
Overall ...
Overall, Wortham will see the field in Year 1, in my opinion. He is way too good to leave on the sidelines. In fact, he will probably be one of the fastest players on the team if not the fastest player on the team, especially at the wide receiver position with his ability to turn up field with short routes and break free with the ones it’s kind of hard for me to understand why any team would leave him on the sidelines.
Michigan State can definitely get him on the field soon, and he could easily be in the NFL one day with his breakaway speed and very talented route running.
