How Important is Salesi Moa to the Spartans Recruiting Board?
The Michigan State Spartans are not shy when it comes to bringing the best of the best to East Lansing in the 2026 cycle, as they have already landed multiple of their top targets and have turned them into commits who are also helping them recruit along the way.
Recruiting is never-ending. It is always in season and is always important, as the best of the best recruit at a very high level. Teams like Ohio State don’t get to where they are unless they are able to recruit the way that they can. For Michigan State, this is something that it has been working on as of late, as it consistently targets some of the better 2026 class recruits.
One of the recruits whom they have been targeting recently is Salesi Moa. Moa is an ATH (athlete) from the state of Utah who is the highest-rated player in the state and is one of the highest-rated athletes overall in the 2026 recruiting class. He has been targeted frequently by many of the top teams and conferences, including teams from the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and many others.
Moa pushed back his commitment date, where he was set to make a decision between many of the top schools that have been recruiting him for a very long time, including the Michigan State Spartans. The list of top schools consists of teams like Utah, Tennessee, Michigan State, Michigan, Washington, Oklahoma, and other valuable contenders.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete is currently ranked 44th in the nation according to 247Sports. He is a four-star athlete and has plenty of potential to be a home run recruit for whichever team lands him.
This is very important for the Spartans as they look to land a player who has shown them love in the past and already has a family tie to the program as his brother transferred to Michigan State in the offseason. While the Spartans mainly battle the Utes, who are the in-state team for the prospect, they still have a very good shot at landing him, but needless to say, they don’t seem to be the frontrunners.
Moa is a must-get for the Spartans, despite them not leading an absolute freak of an athlete who has plenty of speed to back up his ranking. He would be the highest-rated prospect to commit in the class if he were to commit to the Spartans, which speaks volumes.
No commitment date has yet to be set. However, he was trending towards the Utes before pushing back his commitment date. The fact that it was pushed back can be viewed as a great sign for the Spartans, but fans should not get their hopes up if the prospect doesn’t choose Michigan State.
The Spartans will be hopeful to land the prospect, but nothing is for certain; this will be a battle until the end.
