Four-Star Offensive Lineman Sets Official Visit Date to MSU
Folsom, California native Vlad Dyakonov, a four-star offensive lineman, has set up his official visit to East Lansing.
Per Brandon Huffman of 247Sports, Dyakonov is gearing up for his official visit to Michigan State on March 25. This visit will come after he visits Cal on Saturday and before he visits Ole Miss on March 28.
Michigan State is making a focused recruiting effort on bulking up the offensive line room and getting a ton of competition at that spot. It has offered a number of offensive linemen that fit the system and can execute the zone blocking required in the Michigan State offense. Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has a standard that he has implemented, and Dyakonov checks all of the boxes.
Dyakonov has really long arms and has no issue performing reach blocks. He is agile enough to get out to the second level and get a hat on a linebacker. He has a smooth kick step and doesn't get beaten by many pass rush moves.
The Spartan coaching staff has been doing a ton of work to make sure they build good connections, especially at the offensive line position. It's a high injury rate and high turnover type of position, so being deep in the trenches can make or break an entire season, regardless of the supporting cast.
The Spartans have kept themselves in on a number of prospects and have begun scheduling a ton of visits this spring. It feels like the Spartans are teetering on the edge of cashing in on their efforts. These upcoming visits will tell the whole story of this 2026 recruiting class.
Jonathan Smith has worked his relationships and ties to the West Coast to continue the Spartans' building of that pipeline. A great number of his staff comes from his era at Oregon State, and each has roots of their own out west. Selling East Lansing, its program and what makes it special will be the crucial part of this process for Michigan State.
Dyakonov coming to campus is a massive development. The building of the offensive line has been intentional and with great detail, and Dyakonov could be the next addition.
