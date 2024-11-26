Spartans Get More Ominous News From Recruiting Trail
The Michigan State Spartans landed three-star cornerback Aydan West in June. It was a prime example of Jonathan Smith and Co.'s ability to turn around quickly on a recruit and sell him in a timely manner. They offered June 7. West was to make a decision by June 25.
The Spartans capitalized on a crucial visit and were able to land West. But what was once an example of recruiting prowess is likely to turn into a recruiting defeat. West received a crystal ball for Virginia Tech, one of the original competitors for his commitment back in the summer.
There's more now. This past weekend, he took a visit to Ohio State, the No. 2 team in the country and the de facto Big Ten power of the past 10 years. The same program that has a seemingly bottomless NIL collective wallet. Coupled with the best recruiters and coaches in the sport.
The same program that could send multiple defensive backs in the NFL Draft this year, along with one or two that could very well end up in the first two rounds.
Talk about competition. West was in attendance for a packed Horseshoe to watch as the Buckeyes pummeled then-No. 5 Indiana, a team that had it's way with the Spartans not long ago.
"The crowd and atmosphere was crazy," he told 247Sports' Brian Dohn. "The fans were in it the entire game. Players were very welcoming. Bryce West hosted me. The vibe of the players, you can tell they are a brotherhood and unselfish."
West echoed a similar sentiment about what he was looking for in a program to me early in the summer, when he was at the height of his Spartans recruitment.
"I want to be part of a team culture ... that takes pride in building relationships with each other and having each other's back," West had said. "I want it to feel like a family, I don't want it to feel like we're just in it for business ... to be successful, you have to build relationships."
Virginia Tech had a seemingly big impact on West during his recent official visit. The Spartans seem to have lost their grasp on West, but they will get one more shot when he comes to visit this weekend. The early signing period is fast approaching.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
