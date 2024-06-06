EXCLUSIVE: The Spartans' Enemy is Time With Late Offer to 2025 CB, But Official Visit Could Save the Day
Aydan West, three-star cornerback from Quince Orchard High School in Maryland, is the No. 85 cornerback in the state of Maryland -- and he recently received an offer to play for the Michigan State Spartans.
Spartans coach Jonathan Smith might be late getting to West -- West just officially visited West Virginia, and this weekend he will visit Virginia, the program 247Sports' Crystal Ball favors to land the prospect. However, that does not mean the Spartans won't try to make up ground.
"I actually had my commitment date scheduled for the 10th," West told Spartan Nation. "I had it for the 10th, but I moved it back, just because I feel like I need more time. So I definitely want to commit before the season, and honestly, like, by July."
A commitment that early on after the Spartans offered West could be a big disadvantage for the Green and White. But the Spartans have hope -- West said he will be going to East Lansing on an official visit from June 21st to the 23rd.
"I'm really looking forward to really just experiencing everything about Michigan State," West said. "I've never been down there, I've never been to Michigan. So I'm trying to see what it's like, really just everything."
When it comes what West wants to see from a football standpoint -- it's about culture. West said that he wants to see how the players interact with each other and how the players and coaches coexist. West wants to be part of a team culture geared towards the desire to win.
"I want to be part of a team culture ... that takes pride in building relationships with each other and having each other's back," West said. "I want it to feel like a family, I don't want it to feel like we're just in it for business ... to be successful, you have to build relationships."
For the Spartans to quickly climb up West's list, they will have to show him he is a priority, West said.
"Make me feel like I'm going to be an impact player, soon as possible," he said. "Do you really see me playing at your school and making you successful? As of myself too -- do will you make me successful? Will you take me where I want to go?"
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
