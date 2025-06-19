BREAKING: MSU Hockey Lands Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospect
Another big-time prospect has chosen to play college hockey at Michigan State.
First reported by Nathaniel Bott of the Lansing State Journal, the Spartans have landed forward Mason West of Edina High School (Minnesota).
West, a 6-6 dual-sport athlete who plays both hockey and football, plays for the USHL's Fargo Force.
The 2007-born prospect posted nine points (one goal and eight assists) in 10 games for Fargo last season and 49 points (27 goals and 22 assists) in 31 contests for Edina.
West had narrowed his decision down to Michigan State and Boston College.
Pat Cullen of NHL Central Scouting recently spoke on the prospect, who is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, on the "NHL Draft Class" podcast.
"He's a high-level hockey player, no question about it. But he's an elite, elite kid," Cullen said. I mean, anybody you talk to about him just raves about his character, his make-up, his personality; all the little things that Mason does as a hockey player, he does even more so as a person.
" ... It might scare some teams off a little bit because of the football thing, but I think the upside he has is unbelievable. And he's kind of the unicorn in the whole draft class because he's not hockey 24/7, he's been splitting his skills amongst two sports. So, I still think there's room for a ton of growth in his game.
"And he was the guy that every time I went in, I saw something that I didn't see in the previous viewing. And every time I went in, he left me saying, 'Wow, this kid just continues to get better and better and better.'"
West, who plays quarterback for Edina, plans to play his last season of football this year before joining Fargo again next winter.
The prospect is ranked 27th on NHL Central Scouting's ranking of North American Skaters.
Michigan State already has high aspirations of winning a national title next season. Should it reach such a goal, having a prospect like West to come in and look to defend it would be instrumental.
One step at a time, of course.
