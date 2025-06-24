Full 2025 NHL Draft Order: Every Pick by Round & Team
The 2025 NHL draft will get underway on Friday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, and will conclude on Saturday, June 28.
The first day of the draft is dedicated purely to the first round, which consists of 32 selections. The remaining six rounds are held on Saturday. In total, there will be 224 selections made across the seven-round draft, with the New York Islanders owning the the No. 1 pick in the first round and the Florida Panthers wrapping things up with pick No. 224.
We'll take a look at the full 2025 NHL draft order, highlighting where each team is selecting in every round.
Full 2025 NHL Draft Order
Round 1
Pick
Team
1
New York Islanders
2
San Jose Sharks
3
Chicago Blackhawks
4
Utah Mammoth
5
Nashville Predators
6
Philadelphia Flyers
7
Boston Bruins
8
Seattle Kraken
9
Buffalo Sabres
10
Anaheim Ducks
11
Pittsburgh Penguins
12
Pittsburgh Penguins
13
Detroit Red Wings
14
Columbus Blue Jackets
15
Vancouver Canucks
16
Montreal Canadiens
17
Montreal Canadiens
18
Calgary Flames
19
St. Louis Blues
20
Columbus Blue Jackets
21
Ottawa Senators
22
Philadelphia Flyers
23
Nashville Predators
24
Los Angeles Kings
25
Chicago Blackhawks
26
Nashville Predators
27
Washington Capitals
28
Winnipeg Jets
29
Carolina Hurricanes
30
San Jose Sharks
31
Philadelphia Flyers
32
Calgary Flames
Round 2
Pick
Team
33
San Jose Sharks
34
Chicago Blackhawks
35
Nashville Predators
36
Philadelphia Flyers
37
Washington Capitals
38
Seattle Kraken
39
Buffalo Sabres
40
Philadelphia Flyers
41
Montreal Canadiens
42
New York Islanders
43
New York Rangers
44
Detroit Red Wings
45
Anaheim Ducks
46
Utah Mammoth
47
Vancouver Canucks
48
Philadelphia Flyers
49
Montreal Canadiens
50
New Jersey Devils
51
Boston Bruins
52
Minnesota Wild
53
San Jose Sharks
54
Calgary Flames
55
Nashville Predators
56
Tampa Bay Lightning
57
Seattle Kraken
58
Vegas Golden Knights
59
Pittsburgh Penguins
60
Anaheim Ducks
61
Boston Bruins
62
Chicago Blackhawks
63
New Jersey Devils
64
Toronto Maple Leafs
Round 3
Pick
Team
65
Vancouver Canucks
66
Chicago Blackhawks
67
Nashville Predators
68
Philadelphia Flyers
69
Boston Bruins
70
New York Rangers
71
Buffalo Sabres
72
Anaheim Ducks
73
Pittsburgh Penguins
74
New York Islanders
75
Detroit Red Wings
76
Detroit Red Wings
77
Columbus Blue Jackets
78
Utah Mammoth
79
Montreal Canadiens
80
Calgary Flames
81
Montreal Canadiens
82
Montreal Canadiens
83
Edmonton Oilers
84
Pittsburgh Penguins
85
Pittsburgh Penguins
86
Toronto Maple Leafs
87
Carolina Hurricanes
88
Los Angeles Kings
89
New York Rangers
90
New Jersey Devils
91
Vegas Golden Knights
92
Winnipeg Jets
93
Washington Capitals
94
Dallas Stars
95
San Jose Sharks
96
Ottawa Senators
Round 4
Pick
Team
97
Ottawa Senators
98
Chicago Blackhawks
99
New Jersey Devils
100
Boston Bruins
101
Anaheim Ducks
102
Seattle Kraken
103
Buffalo Sabres
104
Anaheim Ducks
105
Pittsburgh Penguins
106
New York Islanders
107
Chicago Blackhawks
108
Montreal Canadiens
109
Columbus Blue Jackets
110
Utah Mammoth
111
New York Rangers
112
Florida Panthers
113
Montreal Canadiens
114
New Jersey Devils
115
San Jose Sharks
116
Buffalo Sabres
117
Vancouver Canucks
118
Colorado Avalanche
119
Detroit Red Wings
120
Los Angeles Kings
121
Minnesota Wild
122
Vegas Golden Knights
123
Washington Capitals
124
San Jose Sharks
125
Carolina Hurricanes
126
Dallas Stars
127
Tampa Bay Lightning
128
Florida Panthers
Round 5
Pick
Team
129
Florida Panthers
130
Pittsburgh Penguins
131
Nashville Predators
132
Philadelphia Flyers
133
Boston Bruins
134
Seattle Kraken
135
Buffalo Sabres
136
Anaheim Ducks
137
Toronto Maple Leafs
138
New York Islanders
139
New York Rangers
140
Detroit Red Wings
141
Minnesota Wild
142
Utah Mammoth
143
Vancouver Canucks
144
Calgary Flames
145
Montreal Canadiens
146
Dallas Stars
147
St. Louis Blues
148
Pittsburgh Penguins
149
Ottawa Senators
150
San Jose Sharks
151
Tampa Bay Lightning
152
Los Angeles Kings
153
Toronto Maple Leafs
154
Vegas Golden Knights
155
Washington Capitals
156
Winnipeg Jets
157
Philadelphia Flyers
158
Dallas Stars
159
Anaheim Ducks
160
Florida Panthers
Round 6
Pick
Team
161
New Jersey Devils
162
Chicago Blackhawks
163
Nashville Predators
164
Philadelphia Flyers
165
Boston Bruins
166
New York Rangers
167
Buffalo Sabres
168
Anaheim Ducks
169
Pittsburgh Penguins
170
New York Islanders
171
New York Rangers
172
Detroit Red Wings
173
Columbus Blue Jackets
174
Utah Mammoth
175
Vancouver Canucks
176
Calgary Flames
177
Montreal Canadiens
178
New Jersey Devils
179
St. Louis Blues
180
Minnesota Wild
181
Ottawa Senators
182
Nashville Predators
183
Carolina Hurricanes
184
Los Angeles Kings
185
Toronto Maple Leafs
186
Vegas Golden Knights
187
Vegas Golden Knights
188
Winnipeg Jets
189
Carolina Hurricanes
190
Dallas Stars
191
Edmonton Oilers
192
Florida Panthers
Round 7
Pick
Team
193
Tampa Bay Lightning
194
Chicago Blackhawks
195
Buffalo Sabres
196
Los Angeles Kings
197
Chicago Blackhawks
198
Seattle Kraken
199
Buffalo Sabres
200
Anaheim Ducks
201
Pittsburgh Penguins
202
New York Islanders
203
New York Rangers
204
Detroit Red Wings
205
Columbus Blue Jackets
206
Tampa Bay Lightning
207
Vancouver Canucks
208
Calgary Flames
209
Montreal Canadiens
210
San Jose Sharks
211
Detroit Red Wings
212
Tampa Bay Lightning
213
Ottawa Senators
214
Colorado Avalanche
215
Tampa Bay Lightning
216
Los Angeles Kings
217
Toronto Maple Leafs
218
Columbus Blue Jackets
219
Buffalo Sabres
220
Winnipeg Jets
221
Carolina Hurricanes
222
Dallas Stars
223
Edmonton Oilers
224
Florida Panthers
That's the current draft order leading into Friday night. Of course, there could be plenty of changes to the order if trades are made leading up to or during the draft.
As it stands, the Islanders are on the clock.