Full 2025 NHL Draft Order: Every Pick by Round & Team

Karl Rasmussen

The 2025 NHL draft will get underway on Friday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, and will conclude on Saturday, June 28.

The first day of the draft is dedicated purely to the first round, which consists of 32 selections. The remaining six rounds are held on Saturday. In total, there will be 224 selections made across the seven-round draft, with the New York Islanders owning the the No. 1 pick in the first round and the Florida Panthers wrapping things up with pick No. 224.

We'll take a look at the full 2025 NHL draft order, highlighting where each team is selecting in every round.

Full 2025 NHL Draft Order

Round 1

Pick

Team

1

New York Islanders

2

San Jose Sharks

3

Chicago Blackhawks

4

Utah Mammoth

5

Nashville Predators

6

Philadelphia Flyers

7

Boston Bruins

8

Seattle Kraken

9

Buffalo Sabres

10

Anaheim Ducks

11

Pittsburgh Penguins

12

Pittsburgh Penguins

13

Detroit Red Wings

14

Columbus Blue Jackets

15

Vancouver Canucks

16

Montreal Canadiens

17

Montreal Canadiens

18

Calgary Flames

19

St. Louis Blues

20

Columbus Blue Jackets

21

Ottawa Senators

22

Philadelphia Flyers

23

Nashville Predators

24

Los Angeles Kings

25

Chicago Blackhawks

26

Nashville Predators

27

Washington Capitals

28

Winnipeg Jets

29

Carolina Hurricanes

30

San Jose Sharks

31

Philadelphia Flyers

32

Calgary Flames

Round 2

Pick

Team

33

San Jose Sharks

34

Chicago Blackhawks

35

Nashville Predators

36

Philadelphia Flyers

37

Washington Capitals

38

Seattle Kraken

39

Buffalo Sabres

40

Philadelphia Flyers

41

Montreal Canadiens

42

New York Islanders

43

New York Rangers

44

Detroit Red Wings

45

Anaheim Ducks

46

Utah Mammoth

47

Vancouver Canucks

48

Philadelphia Flyers

49

Montreal Canadiens

50

New Jersey Devils

51

Boston Bruins

52

Minnesota Wild

53

San Jose Sharks

54

Calgary Flames

55

Nashville Predators

56

Tampa Bay Lightning

57

Seattle Kraken

58

Vegas Golden Knights

59

Pittsburgh Penguins

60

Anaheim Ducks

61

Boston Bruins

62

Chicago Blackhawks

63

New Jersey Devils

64

Toronto Maple Leafs

Round 3

Pick

Team

65

Vancouver Canucks

66

Chicago Blackhawks

67

Nashville Predators

68

Philadelphia Flyers

69

Boston Bruins

70

New York Rangers

71

Buffalo Sabres

72

Anaheim Ducks

73

Pittsburgh Penguins

74

New York Islanders

75

Detroit Red Wings

76

Detroit Red Wings

77

Columbus Blue Jackets

78

Utah Mammoth

79

Montreal Canadiens

80

Calgary Flames

81

Montreal Canadiens

82

Montreal Canadiens

83

Edmonton Oilers

84

Pittsburgh Penguins

85

Pittsburgh Penguins

86

Toronto Maple Leafs

87

Carolina Hurricanes

88

Los Angeles Kings

89

New York Rangers

90

New Jersey Devils

91

Vegas Golden Knights

92

Winnipeg Jets

93

Washington Capitals

94

Dallas Stars

95

San Jose Sharks

96

Ottawa Senators

Round 4

Pick

Team

97

Ottawa Senators

98

Chicago Blackhawks

99

New Jersey Devils

100

Boston Bruins

101

Anaheim Ducks

102

Seattle Kraken

103

Buffalo Sabres

104

Anaheim Ducks

105

Pittsburgh Penguins

106

New York Islanders

107

Chicago Blackhawks

108

Montreal Canadiens

109

Columbus Blue Jackets

110

Utah Mammoth

111

New York Rangers

112

Florida Panthers

113

Montreal Canadiens

114

New Jersey Devils

115

San Jose Sharks

116

Buffalo Sabres

117

Vancouver Canucks

118

Colorado Avalanche

119

Detroit Red Wings

120

Los Angeles Kings

121

Minnesota Wild

122

Vegas Golden Knights

123

Washington Capitals

124

San Jose Sharks

125

Carolina Hurricanes

126

Dallas Stars

127

Tampa Bay Lightning

128

Florida Panthers

Round 5

Pick

Team

129

Florida Panthers

130

Pittsburgh Penguins

131

Nashville Predators

132

Philadelphia Flyers

133

Boston Bruins

134

Seattle Kraken

135

Buffalo Sabres

136

Anaheim Ducks

137

Toronto Maple Leafs

138

New York Islanders

139

New York Rangers

140

Detroit Red Wings

141

Minnesota Wild

142

Utah Mammoth

143

Vancouver Canucks

144

Calgary Flames

145

Montreal Canadiens

146

Dallas Stars

147

St. Louis Blues

148

Pittsburgh Penguins

149

Ottawa Senators

150

San Jose Sharks

151

Tampa Bay Lightning

152

Los Angeles Kings

153

Toronto Maple Leafs

154

Vegas Golden Knights

155

Washington Capitals

156

Winnipeg Jets

157

Philadelphia Flyers

158

Dallas Stars

159

Anaheim Ducks

160

Florida Panthers

Round 6

Pick

Team

161

New Jersey Devils

162

Chicago Blackhawks

163

Nashville Predators

164

Philadelphia Flyers

165

Boston Bruins

166

New York Rangers

167

Buffalo Sabres

168

Anaheim Ducks

169

Pittsburgh Penguins

170

New York Islanders

171

New York Rangers

172

Detroit Red Wings

173

Columbus Blue Jackets

174

Utah Mammoth

175

Vancouver Canucks

176

Calgary Flames

177

Montreal Canadiens

178

New Jersey Devils

179

St. Louis Blues

180

Minnesota Wild

181

Ottawa Senators

182

Nashville Predators

183

Carolina Hurricanes

184

Los Angeles Kings

185

Toronto Maple Leafs

186

Vegas Golden Knights

187

Vegas Golden Knights

188

Winnipeg Jets

189

Carolina Hurricanes

190

Dallas Stars

191

Edmonton Oilers

192

Florida Panthers

Round 7

Pick

Team

193

Tampa Bay Lightning

194

Chicago Blackhawks

195

Buffalo Sabres

196

Los Angeles Kings

197

Chicago Blackhawks

198

Seattle Kraken

199

Buffalo Sabres

200

Anaheim Ducks

201

Pittsburgh Penguins

202

New York Islanders

203

New York Rangers

204

Detroit Red Wings

205

Columbus Blue Jackets

206

Tampa Bay Lightning

207

Vancouver Canucks

208

Calgary Flames

209

Montreal Canadiens

210

San Jose Sharks

211

Detroit Red Wings

212

Tampa Bay Lightning

213

Ottawa Senators

214

Colorado Avalanche

215

Tampa Bay Lightning

216

Los Angeles Kings

217

Toronto Maple Leafs

218

Columbus Blue Jackets

219

Buffalo Sabres

220

Winnipeg Jets

221

Carolina Hurricanes

222

Dallas Stars

223

Edmonton Oilers

224

Florida Panthers

That's the current draft order leading into Friday night. Of course, there could be plenty of changes to the order if trades are made leading up to or during the draft.

As it stands, the Islanders are on the clock.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

