Spartans Make Final Two for Another Top Hockey Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans have been collecting all of the Infinity Stones of top prospects this offseason. It is now close to landing another, as one key target has narrowed his search to the Spartans and one other school.
Minneapolis native Mason West is down to Michigan State and Boston College, per Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com, the two teams that spent much of last year battling for the No. 1 national ranking. West is the No. 27 player in the nation for the NHL's central scouting for North American players.
West played high school hockey at Edina High School this past season, making the transition to the USHL after his school season concluded. He totaled 9 points (one goal, eight assists) in 10 games with the Fargo Force and will be returning to play for them, likely in December, per Morreale.
The 17-year-old superstar is not only a hockey prodigy but a potential college football quarterback as well. Per 247Sports, West has received four total offers, most notably from Marshall and Kent State.
The Spartans are racking up the top prospects in the country, recently earning the commitment of Canadian Hockey League (CHL) star Cayden Lindstrom as well. He is the top prospect in the Columbus Blue Jackets organization and a major get for the Spartans.
Michigan State is also in the final race for Gavin McKenna, regarded as one of the best players in his draft class and the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
If head coach Adam Nightingale can earn West's commitment, the future is only going to continue to be bright for Michigan State hockey. Keeping Hobey Baker Award-winning forward Isaac Howard and Big Ten Goaltender of the Year Trey Augustine for one more season only elevates this team higher to the top.
West is draft-eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, hoping to find an organization to sign his rights to for the near future. West is much more likely to pursue his professional hockey career over a fringe football campaign, and if all goes right for Michigan State, he will be sporting green and white in a couple years.
