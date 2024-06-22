Spartans Hopeful About Chances with Talented Defensive Lineman
Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State recently hosted one of their top recruits to East Lansing. While he’s predicted to sign with the Spartans, defensive lineman Cal Thrush had his official campus visit, and things seemingly went well for the talented edge rusher. The Spartans appear to be in a prime position to secure Rush's commitment.
According to 247Sports, Thrush is a three-star athlete in the 2025 recruiting class. The site ranks him as the 90th-best edge rusher and the 1,253rd-best overall prospect in the country. According to 247Sports, other schools offering Thrush a scholarship include Buffalo, Army, Navy, Air Force, Toledo, Cincinnati, Ball State, Kent State, and Miami (OH). The Spartans are one of over ten nationwide football programs offering Thrush a scholarship.
The predictions of Thrush landing with the Spartans appear legitimate as his campus visit went about as well as expected with the Columbus, Ohio native. Thrush says his time on campus was spent with all the coaches on the staff. However, Thrush explained how he spent much time on campus with Defensive Line Coach Legi Suiaunoa.
“All of my time was spread out evenly with all of the coaches, to be honest, and I think that really shows their family culture,” Thrush said. “I spent a lot of time with Coach Legi, obviously, but also a lot with Coach [Joe] Rossi and Coach [Chad] Wilt, and even Coach [Brian] Wozniak and Coach Smith. There was also a connectedness between all staff, from the top with Coach Smith all the way down to my driver for the weekend. Their building is just filled with good people.”
Thrush would represent one of the best signings for Coach and his coaching staff this offseason. Coach Smith has prioritized the Spartans’ defensive line while on the recruiting trail, and securing the commitment of a player like Thrush would significantly improve the Spartans’ 2025 recruiting class.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff aim to turn things around in East Lansing. The quickest way is to secure the best talent as quickly as possible. Should Thrush commit to Michigan State, he would be a critical addition to the Spartans’ roster next season.
