Michigan State Class of 2027 RB Target Gets Rating
Michigan State is known for having a strong lineage of running backs, and it looks to continue that tradition under Coach Jonathan Smith.
One of the top targets for the Spartans is 2027 running back Jance Henry, originally of Central Valley High School in Pennsylvania before transferring to Archbishop Hoban in Ohio.
Henry was just named a highly-rated three-star prospect by Rivals. He is the No. 10 prospect in the deep, talented Ohio class of 2027 and the No. 25 running back in the class.
Henry has earned every bit of that rating and more. Perhaps he is being undersold. To call Henry a specimen might be underselling him. Before he was even a sophomore, Henry could bench press 305 pounds, deadlift 550 pounds, and squats 450 pounds. He ran a low 4.6 40 at that time.
At 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, Central Valley coach Mark Lyons found the prospect unreal.
"You do a double-take. You kind of just, like, 'Am I seeing this correctly? He's actually put together like that for a young man?'" Lyons told me last summer. "His body is unbelievable for his age. He has a lot of attributes of a lot of past running backs that kind of have that makeup as far as that body structure. You don't believe it unless you see him in street clothes."
To go with the immense power, Lyons felt that Henry was underrated when it came to his speed.
"Because he don't have that long gait, that long stride that looks like he's covering ground," Lyons said. "But I tell you what -- there's several clips on his Hudl where people have gotten angles on him, and they haven't gotten to him ... When you're running in a pair of shorts in a place where everybody's got a stopwatch on you, opposed to putting equipment on and somebody is chasing you, and they haven't caught you, that's more impressive than a clock time in my opinion."
Henry fits the prototypical Spartans back under Keith Bhonapha -- angry, shifty, and versatile. The Spartans have been at the top of Henry's list. The competition will likely be tough, given his prowess and the fact there are two cycles left. A lot can happen.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
