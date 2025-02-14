EXCLUSIVE: How Versatility Made MSU Commit a Top Priority
Michigan State's first commit from the 2026 class, athlete Joey Caudill out of Lexington High School in Ohio, is a versatile player.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound prospect plays quarterback and linebacker for Lexington, but his explosive athleticism and large frame have earned him offers at tight end. It is the position the Spartans envision for him -- and why tight ends coach Brian Wozniak is so high on him.
"They see how versatile I am on the field and my body size and everything and how physical I play the game," he told me. "I think it's an easy transition. When you look at guys that are in the NFL, they used to play quarterback in high school. I think it's an easy transition and they see my IQ and everything."
Having a quarterback's mindset and vision/feel for the game is something that sets Caudill apart from other tight end recruits. As he told me, "You have to see the game in so many different ways."
"It's a bit more mental, I'd say, at quarterback," Caudill said. "You can't let anything rattle you, can't get you down. You gotta do everything for the team, and it runs through you, so you really got to do your job."
Caudill said that his best traits as a football player are his physicality and his football IQ. He has started every year on varsity, which is a given for a Division I recruit, and playing two ways has helped him greatly.
There is not doubt as to whether the Spartans landed someone with high upside. 247Sports' Allen Trieu wrote that it was hard to gauge how good Caudill was because of his versatility.
"Joey is a really good athlete who I think will be able to translate to tight end with ease," Trieu wrote. "As a quarterback, he did it all, but the way he ran with speed and physicality is a good sign for his future. He also exhibits leadership qualities from that position college football in the NFL is littered with tight ends who played quarterback in high school. Travis Kelce being one of the more famous examples out of Ohio. I don't think Joey will have any issues with the transition."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
