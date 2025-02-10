Unpacking a Massive Week in Recruiting for Jonathan Smith, MSU
Michigan State is fresh off one of its biggest recruiting weeks in recent memory, based on the context of the situation.
For one, they were able to sign three-star athlete Bryson Williams out of Orchard Lake St. Mary's -- he was committed since July but didn't sign during the early period, to the surprise of many. Williams, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver, running back, and safety, can play anywhere on the field.
He was a critical piece of the 2025 recruiting haul. Greg Dixon, a coach of Williams, once told Kansas Jayhawks On SI what the prospect brings to the table.
"Bryson is very adaptive and uses this trait to be successful in all three phases of the game," the coach said. "He is a complete player and has an extremely high Football IQ to match his athleticism and toughness. He can play a multitude of positions at the Power 5 level (RB/WR/Safety/Linebacker/Returner) and be successful. He is an elite soccer player as well and uses those instincts extremely well. He has great spatial recognition and is able to find the ball in the air with ease. He understands the game of football and makes sure he is in a great position to win matchups.”
The other big wins for Michigan State, potentially even bigger than Williams' signing, were the commitments of high three-star quarterback Kayd Coffman of East Kentwood (Michigan) and four-star tight end Eddie Whiting of Jefferson (South Dakota).
Coffman, a sizeable passer with a strong arm and plenty of athleticism, wooed a lot of those on the recruiting trail with his IQ and fierce competitive attitude. 247Sports' Allen Trieu went so far as to compare him to Kirk Cousins, arguably the best signal caller in school history.
"His intangibles, accuracy and build all remind me of seeing Cousins early in his MSU career -- he was more underdeveloped as a high school senior," Trieu wrote. "Personally, I'm excited to see what the national team thinks when the re-evaluate Coffman because he keeps improving."
Whiting is the staff's first to commit already as a four-star prospect. The 6-foot-6, 230-pound playmaker is a dangerous weapon with blocking ability and a perfect fit for Smith and Brian Lindgren's offense.
It marks a huge leap for Michigan State's pedigree under Smith when it comes to recruiting, as they fended off top programs for his commitment. Most importantly, it exhibits this staff's ability to find undersold talent and get in early. They were the first major Division I offer Whiting received.
Talk about a good eye.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
