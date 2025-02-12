REPORT: MSU QB Commit Reveals Plan For Assisting Spartans in Recruiting
Michigan State has made Michigan the priority again under head coach Jonathan Smith. Since Day 1, he and his staff worked hard to spread the word about their new vision and make connections, traveling throughout the mitten.
2024 was a huge calendar year for the Green and White to re-lay the groundwork for the future; it is already paying off. The Spartans landed a good handful of in-state recruits in the 2025 cycle, including two four-stars and a fringe four-star that turned out to be their biggest win (over Alabama, no less).
Landing 2026 rising quarterback Kayd Coffman out of East Kentwood (Michigan) was a big win. He's mobile (not a dual threat), has a good arm and a high compete level and work ethic. He is already demonstrating leadership intangibles.
How?
Coffman made it clear to SpartanMag's Jason Killop that he wanted to assist the program in its mission to recruit the state of Michigan. The two names he singled out were four-star offensive tackle (and legacy) Gregory Patrick out of Portage Northern and tools-y tight end Jack Janda out of Catholic Central.
“They come to the top of my head, being two in-state guys,” Coffman said. “I have a little bit of a relationship with those guys, so just continuing to build that and get them on board.
“That’s definitely my main thing, just getting the class going. I’m only an hour away, so anytime anyone is visiting, I can hop on over there and be there, too. That will be a priority for me. I’m only as good as everyone else around me, so we have to get that supporting cast and start building those relationships now.”
The Spartans have made a good impression on Patrick, who is rated the No. 15 offensive tackle in the class and 166th overall as a prospect, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Closing on Patrick successfully should be near the top of the list for Michigan State's recruiting goals within the 2026 class. Janda is a highly-regarded three-star and maybe even a sleeper given his rating. The 6-foot-6 tight end is currently favoring Michigan, per 247Sports' crystal ball prediction.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
