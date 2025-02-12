REPORT: Why Recent MSU QB Commit is So Significant
Michigan State landed a commitment from rising 2026 quarterback prospect Kayd Coffman last Friday. He was the second commit from the cycle.
The commitment marked a big step for Michigan State -- a high three-star in-state signal caller. The fact it came earlier in the 2026 cycle than when the Spartans received their first commitment of the previous year was a positive sign, too. The foundation of Coach Jonathan Smith's first cycle laid the groundwork.
247Sports' Allen Trieu went in-depth as to why the short-term gain for a prospect who hasn't even signed is so significant.
"Coffman is nice to keep in-state. It furthers Jonathan Smith's initial declaration that the state and Midwest would be important to them," Trieu wrote. "He reminds me of past cerebral quarterbacks the Spartans have had like a Kirk Cousins who was also an in-state product. If all goes well, Coffman would not be immediately pressed into service but gives MSU a player who can develop for a year or two and with the way he thinks the game, he will be very prepared when the time comes.
"With this February commitment, Coffman can also now help recruit the rest of the class."
The 6-2, 185-pound passer out of East Kentwood (Michigan) impressed Trieu and others; the recruiting analyst gave his thoughts in an evaluation.
"Coffman's junior year was very impressive," Trieu wrote. "247Sports saw him live in a game, at MSU's camp and then at some off-season showcases since the end of his junior season. He also drew rave reviews at the Sound Mind, Sound Body 7-on-7 event in the summer. In recent winter throwing sessions (which 247 attended), he has thrown exceptionally well. The ball comes out of his hand with zip and velocity. He looks good physically, he has added weight room strength and that shows up with how the ball is coming out. His timing is excellent. We noted that in the game this year how he was hitting receivers out of their breaks and we keep seeing that now with routes on air.
"His coaches speak very highly of his ability to process, think the game and his mental maturity. We see that with his approach and how he commands things in game and even in practices and throwing sessions with his receivers. He took critiques about his rushing ability to heart and made that a bigger part of his game. He will probably never be a true dual-threat, but he can escape the pocket and throw on the run and make some plays with his feet. His intangibles, accuracy and build all remind me of seeing Cousins early in his MSU career -- he was more underdeveloped as a high school senior."
While comparisons to the best quarterback in Michigan State history are a little premature, Coffman offers a lot to like and the Spartans prioritized him for a reason. The quarterback room is young and talented; Coffman will have his work cut out for him, but the prospects are looking good based on the early looks.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.