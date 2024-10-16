Spartans Make Bold Move for Committed CB
The Michigan State Spartans are continuing to be active in the recruiting game throughout the season as they extend an offer to 2025 cornerback Cairo Skanes, last week. Skanes is currently committed to Miami of Ohio, and the Spartans hope to switch his commitment to playing in East Lansing.
Skanes is a 6-1, 175-pound cornerback from Asheville, North Carolina, attending Providence Day High School in Charlotte, the eighth-ranked team in the state. His frame and play style fit well with the identity of Spartan defense, playing fast and aggressively while swarming to the football on every snap.
So far, through seven games in his high school senior season, Skanes has recorded 22 tackles, six interceptions and one returned for a touchdown. He ranks sixth in the state of North Carolina in interceptions.
The Spartans are one of the most prestigious offers that Skanes has received so far and will compete with Wisconsin, which was the most recent offer, coming late on Tuesday night. As more Big Ten schools take note, he will receive more offers from high-level universities.
With a current commitment to Miami of Ohio and several offers from lower-level Division-I schools, Skanes will likely decommit and consider the Spartans, Badgers, or any other Power 4 school that might show interest.
If Skanes were to commit, he would join a relatively veteran group of defensive backs, losing just two senior defensive backs at the end of this season. Barring any transfers, the Spartans would return eight senior secondary players and six juniors.
It would be expected that Skanes would likely spend at least one season with limited snaps, learning from the older guys by the likes of Charles Brantley Jr., Nikai Martinez, Dillon Tatum and Chance Rucker.
Skanes would also be taught by Spartans cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin who joined the program this season, most recently spending the past two seasons in the same coaching position at Oregon. He was a former player with the Spartans from 1992-'95 and possesses a wealth of knowledge.
With the transfer portal being so prevalent in the new era of college football, there is always a possibility that multiple returners will find a different school in 2025, giving the incoming freshman a chance to gain quality snaps as a cornerback or safety.
