Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star Cornerback
The Michigan State Spartans have done an impressive job this offseason of evenly recruiting within the transfer portal and high school ranks. Their latest offer was extended to a 2026 high school graduate and three-star cornerback, Chase Geter. He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Geter is currently a junior at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia as a three-star recruit. According to 247Sports, Geter is the 13th ranked prospect in his state and 40th in the country at his position. The Spartans would receive one heck of a talent in the secondary if he were to commit.
There are currently 14 other teams that have their eyes on Geter and have extended offers, including big-time programs such as Penn State, North Carolina, Duke and many others. Almost every school that has offered Geter hails from the east coast which seems to be something he is favoring.
In Geter's junior season, he recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and allowed just four passes all season. He was named First Team All-Region & District as a defensive back and kick returner while earning first-team All-State as a defensive back.
There is no crystal ball prediction as to where Geter will commit, but the Spartans have one of the best chances to grab him as they come from one of the most notorious conferences in all of college football. Michigan State and Penn State likely have the best chances to land him at this point.
Geter's social media post mentioned that he has a conversation with Spartans secondary coach Blue Adams who likely did much of the recruiting to this point for the stud defensive back. Adams will be entering his second full season with the Spartans and hopes to secure Geter for the future.
With another year of high school left, Geter will surely receive many more offers as his size and talent improve. He is listed at just over 6-0, 180-pounds and with a bit more development, he will be fit to make an impact for the Spartans, potentially as a freshman in the secondary.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.