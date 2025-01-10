Spartans Offer 2026 Three-Star TE From Ohio
The Michigan State Spartans have continued to spray the board with several offers extended to tight ends in the 2026 class over the past week.
They recently offered 2026 three-star tight end Landen Miree. He announced the offer via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.
Hailing from Cincinnati, Ohio, Miree is a junior at Princeton High School, home of former Spartans defensive back and 2023 Interim Head Coach Harlon Barnett. Michigan State has always done an exceptional job at recruiting in the state of Ohio, and Miree is another prime example of that.
At 6-4, 215-pounds, Miree is in play-now form. His size and stature would easily play at the Big Ten level even with one more year of high school ball left to play. If he gets even bigger, the Spartans may just have their own offensive juggernaut in the hopes that he would choose the Green and White.
Miree has some of the most offers of any recruit in his class that the Spartans have gone after this offseason. Michigan State is the latest of 28 total offers that Miree has earned over the past year. Florida, Oregon, Missouri, Wisconsin, and LSU are just a few of the elite teams that also want him.
Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak is proving why he is not only a great developer and coach, but his recruiting ability is amongst the best in the country. He has searched far and wide across the country recently to help gain interest from some of the nation's top high school tight ends.
Over the past few weeks, the Spartans have put a strong emphasis on recruiting the tight end position. They recently extended offers to a pair of other 2026 three-star tight ends in Kevin Sullivan and Joey Caudill. They have added Miree to that list and will hope to land as many as possible.
If Miree were to commit to Michigan State, he would join a program that has strong ties to his home state and high school while also being coached by some of the best tight end minds in the conference. His development and success would thrive in East Lansing as soon as he got on campus.
