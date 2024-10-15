Spartans Offer Elite WR with Connections to Commit
The Michigan State Spartans are among the best recruiters and developers of wide receivers. All thanks to Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. Hawkins has put numerous stars in the NFL, and those players live within the upper echelon of pass catchers.
The 2025 class was fruitful for Hawkins, who landed two wide receivers in three-stars Braylon Collier and Charles Taplin. Hawkins' eye is about as good as it gets for talent -- so count on them to be potential recruiting gems. Taplin, of Red Oak, Texas, has a high ceiling.
He also might just be the gift that keeps on giving.
Taplin's Red Oak teammate, 2026 wide receiver Brayden Robinson, is an elite four-star 2026 prospect. Robinson just received an offer from the Spartans. Robinson is the No. 180 overall prospect, per 247Sports, and the No. 31 wide receiver in a deep receiver class yet again.
For the state of Texas' 2026 class, Robinson sits at No. 26. That in itself is a testament to both how rich and deep the state is when it comes to premier football talent. Robinson has an incredible 36 offers, all from the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee Texas, Colorado, LSU and more.
Safe to say there will be heavy competition for Robinson. Robinson is just 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, but his hallmark is blinding speed and route running. Think Tyreek Hill. A track star, Robinson ran a 10.89 100-meter dash in his only track meet as a sophomore.
As a freshman, Robinson placed sixth for the Texas 5A title with an eye-popping 10.47. Robinson is what they call a "burner." He broke out as a freshman, snagging 31 receptions for 489 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Robinson notched 46 catches for 686 yards and another nine touchdowns.
Taplin, like many Hawkins targets, trusts the coach to develop him into an NFL-caliber player and as a man off the field. Hawkins has landed blue-chip talent before, look at star true freshman Nick Marsh. That in itself was a massive haul, considering the rollercoaster ride it took to get Marsh to East Lansing.
Hawkins will have plenty of time to make a mark with Robinson, and it certainly helps that Robinson's teammate is a Hawkins commit and advocator.
