Spartans Offer Exciting EDGE Prospect
Michigan State has been focusing on the 2026 class, but peripherally, it has had an eye on 2027.
The Spartans recently offered Joseph Buchanan, a 2027 EDGE prospect from McDonogh High School in Maryland. He announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
As an edge rusher, Buchanan already boasts impressive traits -- he is 6-4 and a half tall as well as 240 pounds.
The prospect can play all over the defensive line and that translates well for the Spartans and a player who has two more years to develop. The frame he already possesses will be the tell-tale sign his senior year.
While he hasn't been evaluated by 247Sports yet, his measurables and offers tell the sign of just how good his pedigree is as a target. He has offers from Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Pitt, Oregon, Indiana and more.
Those schools are top-tier recruiters and know talent when they see it -- especially in the case of Kirby Smart's Bulldogs.
This recruiting cycle will be the first in which we get to see Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt recruit hard for his position. The rush end is an answer to the modern offense, and Wilt describes it as taking pressure off the linebackers and the defensive line simultaneously.
As such, the requirements to play the position are somewhat strict -- players are typically bigger than a prototypical off-the-ball linebacker yet have the athleticism unseen in most true defensive ends. In theory, the position is similar to the modern 3-4 standup outside linebacker.
Jordan Hall, Anthony Jones and Khris Bhogle have been the prototype thus far for Wilt; Hall, at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, might have the measurables that best describe the position.
Because the position requires a lot out of the player, it will be all the more intriguing to see how selective Wilt and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi get on the recruiting trail.
Rossi has a set prototype (though he calls it a sliding scale) for what he wants in his linebackers. So far, the rush end has been a little more malleable.
The recruitment for Buchanan will likely be competitive. His traits fit into just about every scheme, and the fact he is a rising junior makes him even more desirable.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
