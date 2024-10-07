Spartans Offer Highly Recruited QB Prospect
The Michigan State Spartans want athletic quarterbacks under head coach Jonathan Smith. Look at current starter Aidan Chiles -- fast, slippery, and can make plays with his legs or his arm. It helps with the spread-it-out verticality this new system entails.
That being said, Chiles is unique, even by dual-threat standards.
The Spartans' latest quarterback offer, 2027 prospect Caden Jones of Irvine California, could give Chiles a run for his money when it comes to athleticism. Jones is 6-foot-3 and 165 pounds. While there is room for him to put on weight, it will be easy because of his frame.
The athleticism is undeniable, though. His official 40 time is 4.49. The Crean Lutheran product did it all his freshman year, getting snaps at quarterback, and even as a ball carrier and receiver. Last season, he played four games on varsity and was 34 of 53 attempts for 343 yards and four touchdowns.
A do-it-all player with a 4.49 40 and that's not the catch. He is a two-sport athlete, and a good one at that. Jones is a standout basketball player and he is so good he received a scholarship to play both football and basketball at Washington. Far from a small-time, mid-major program.
While he is yet to get his stars from 247Sports, Rivals does list him as a four-star recruit. Look to the offers, though.
There are a whopping 32 of them, from elite programs like LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Missouri, Louisville, Auburn, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona State, and more.
The offer of Jones goes with the latest trend in Spartans football recruiting. The Spartans have been offering younger quarterbacks throughout the last two months. You can never offer too many quarterbacks.
The Spartans will have three next year that will have the change to be contributors if Chiles goes down -- Alessio Milivojevic, Ryland Jessee, and 2025 commit Leo Hannan. The former two are 2025 commits, Hannan could be good enough to take the No. 2 spot right away.
This is all barring any departures in the transfer portal. Jones has two more years of high school after this one, and his stock could rise even higher with more experience and polish. That being said -- he will be even more sought after.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.