Spartans Offer Two Intriguing DB Prospects
Michigan State is looking ahead to the 2026 class and beyond. The early signing period with football is approaching fast, and it looks like the 2025 class is a wrap. And such will end a cycle with plenty of ups and downs, but a whole lot of the latter toward the end.
For instance, losing tight end Emmett Bork really hurt. He was a high-floor target who had loads of potential to be the vertical tight end that Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff are prioritizing.
The Spartans are in danger of losing two more -- cornerback Aydan West, a tools-y defensive back, and an elite running back prospect, Jace Clarizio. West has crystal balls pointing him to Virginia Tech, so it is possible that the Spartans get some bad news when the early signing day comes.
Clarizio just visited Alabama and seemed to have really connected with the program. Any commit visiting other schools isn't a good sign, but when it's the Crimson Tide and the recruit has a good visit -- that could mean the Spartans lose a third commitment. Again, it would likely come during the signing period.
So, the Spartans look ahead to a brighter future. They already have two crystal balls for the 2026 class -- quarterback Kayd Coffman and offensive tackle Eli Bickel. They just offered two exciting defensive backs, too.
Jayden McGregory is a four-star athlete who plays both ways and is the No. 11 athlete, 158th overall prospect in the class, per 247Sports. The Des Moines, Iowa native has 12 offers, and that number will likely sky-rocket as the end-of-season tape gains more exposure and word of mouth spreads.
The official visit circuit will be very intriguing for a prospect like McGregory. He is 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, so he fits the bill to play cornerback for Demetrice Martin or safety for Blue Adams.
The Spartans also offered Amauri Polyder, a Mt. Zion Prep product. The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback has five offers, with South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Syracuse standing out among them.
As the high school season draws to a close, it is likely that the Spartans were waiting for an entire season of tape before jumping on an offer. They clearly like what they saw.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.