Spartans Take Massive Step in 2026 Recruiting
The Michigan State Spartans are focusing on the 2026 class. This fall, they have invited tons of targets to East Lansing on game days and they have utilized the weeks to communicate with recruits. The staff took a widespread recruiting trip to just above everywhere during their bye.
Now, it looks like that strategy has paid off. They are favored to land two 2026 in-state recruits -- quarterback Kayd Coffman of East Kentwood and offensive lineman Eli Bickel of North Branch.
Both have crystal balls that point to the Spartans, per 247Sports.
Coffman brings a lot of interest in particular. The 6-foot-2, 185 pound quarterback is the No. 70 passer in the class, an 85-grade three-star per 247Sports. That being said, he is coached by Tyrone Spencer, who has seen plenty of Division I quarterback talent -- Oregon's Dante Moore in particular.
Spencer told Allen Trieu, a recruiting analyst for 247Sports and the Detroit News, that Coffman's mindset stood apart from the rest.
“The first thing he wanted to do was have the team read this book together and that was different. I’ve never had a kid do that,” Spencer said. “We were getting numbers in the weight room and he asked me if I had read 'Getting to Neutral', a mindset book on how to conquer negativity. He said Russell Wilson used it and it was good to have the team read it. From then on, he’s shown great leadership and has done it by example.”
Intangibles are key for the most important position in the sport of football. Perhaps that is why the Spartans haven't lost hope in Aidan Chiles (along with the fact he is so young still) as their quarterback of the future.
Head coach Jonathan Smith wants leaders and gritty football players. Coffman has all the tools, too, which certainly doesn't hurt.
"He has a very impressive, live arm,” his coach said. “He can make throws from off hash to the other hash, and on time too. There were a couple comebacks where before the receiver is even breaking, he could get the ball over there. I think he’s just really tapping into himself, too. He has more room to grow in that aspect."
