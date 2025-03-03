EXCLUSIVE: Talented WR Target For MSU Talks Coach Hawkins
Michigan State is making some late moves in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and special attention has been paid to the state of Florida and the wide receiver position.
Putting those together, the Spartans have recently offered wide receiver Xavier Stinson of Vero Beach High School; he made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Feb. 27.
Michigan State Spartans On SI spoke with Stinson, who discussed the offer as exciting and an opportunity to do something he loves at the next level. Now, it's about building that relationship with Michigan State.
Getting an offer from wide receivers Coach Courtney Hawkins, who has a track record of producing NFL wide receives, is even more special.
"The fact that he sees that kind of potential in me, knowing what he's produced over the years and who he's helped to get where they are now, it means a lot," Stinson said.
Hawkins once told reporters that he viewed everything from the lens of his own NFL experience, saying, "I can't help it, I mean, I think sometimes maybe as a fault. But knowing what I know and the guys that I've been around and the rooms that I've been in during my nine-year career playing."
That detailed, disciplined approach to recruiting and developing players was evident from the start, Stinson said.
"The way he talks and he sounds, he means business," Stinson said. "Like, I know he can be one of those coaches that can be there for me and all that kind of stuff. But at the end of the day, it's business. Because it is his job to help me on and off the field and I know that he can do that."
Stinson said that programs are high on him for his ability to stretch the field as a vertical wide receiver, taking the ball deep. That being said, Stinson feels there is a lot to work on.
Per Max Preps, Stinson recorded 43 receptions in 11 games for 740 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Stinson has explosive speed and his route-running ability is very strong.
