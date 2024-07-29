Talented 2028 In-State QB Recently Visited Michigan State
Michigan State hosted its annual Spartan Dawg Con event this past weekend in East Lansing.
The event, which serves as a recruiting opportunity, was productive. Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith used this year’s event to gain valuable time with Michigan State recruits, primarily in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 recruiting classes. The Spartan Dawg Con event rallies former players, current players, recent commits, and other recruits. The event was created in 2021 to help enhance the bond between all Michigan State football program eras.
Since arriving in East Lansing, Coach Smith has desired to build the foundation of Michigan State football’s rebuild around players from Michigan and other states in the Midwest.
A player who fits the mold is quarterback Donald Tabron II of Detroit. Shortly before the festivities began, the talented quarterback announced his plans to attend Michigan State’s Spartan Dawg Con event on X, formerly known as Twitter. Tabron II is a part of the 2028 recruiting class but has already begun garnering attention from many schools nationwide.
According to 247Sports, Tabron II is unranked. However, he still has a few years remaining in high school, so he will likely eventually become a ranked player. He currently has offers from nearly ten college football programs around the country. So far, the schools offering him a scholarship include Auburn, Michigan State, Maryland, Michigan, Kentucky, Penn State, Marshall, and Central Michigan.
Tabron II is a player who shows just how far into the future Coach Smith is working. After helping turn around Oregon State’s college football program, Coach Smith will attempt to do the same at Michigan State. This college football program, at one point, was accustomed to playing in meaningful football games.
For Coach Smith to accomplish his goal of rebuilding Michigan State’s football program quickly, he must continue to recruit at the same rate and with the same foresight that he has done so far.
While he has increased the talent level of the players he has recruited in recruiting classes beyond 2025, he has not gotten away from recruiting overlooked players who are currently unranked or lowly ranked, which will benefit Michigan State in the long run.
