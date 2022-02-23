Three-star 2023 offensive tackle Joe Crocker sets visit to Michigan State

Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, Tenn.) 2023 offensive tackle Joe Crocker has set an unofficial visit to Michigan State for the March 19th weekend.

The Spartans just joined the race for Crocker, last Monday on Valentine's Day when offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic extended an offer to the talented 6-foot-6, 310 prospect.

"My relationship with coach Kap is great," Crocker exclaimed. "We're building a strong one and he has even reached out to my parents and called them which another great thing."

Coach Kapilovic has been one of the best recruiters for the Spartans in his tenure so far and already has one commitment at his position in the 2023 class, in Detroit King's center Johnathan Slack.

Crocker also has unofficial visits set up for Arkansas on March 5th and Florida State on March 12th before heading to East Lansing the 19th.

Crocker has 28 offers in total including offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Kentucky and Michigan among others.

Crocker is also very close to being a four-star prospect he's less than 60 players away from being a four-star on On3.com as the 404th ranked player. His offer list is as impressive, if not more than as most guys ranked higher than him.