Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Make Big Move For Elite 2026 Forward
Michigan State men's basketball and Coach Tom Izzo have yet to secure their first recruit of the 2025 class.
Potential contenders for that first commitment include highly coveted in-state guard Trey McKenney, a Flint native who plays for prep power Orchard Lake St. Mary's, and forward Niko Bundalo, a phenom with Western Reserve Academy.
Both players have dominated the prep, AAU, and international competition they have taken the court against. Looking ahead to the 2026 class, Izzo has targeted Indiana guard DeZhon Hall, a playmaker with solid defensive ability, and offered point guard Jonathan Sanderson.
Izzo offered Bundalo's new Western Reserve Academy teammate, Lebanon (Ohio) forward Anthony Thompson, on Saturday. Thompson is one of the top prospects in the 2026 class -- he is No. 11 overall per 247Sports, the third-ranked small forward in the class and his state's No. 1 player.
The 6-foot-7 forward was lauded by 247Sports' Jared Kelly after a dominant AAU circuit tour.
Thompson's consistent shot-making ability was among the best, if not the best amongst his Class of 2026 peers throughout the week in Rock Hill," Kelly wrote. "While he's still learning to be more aggressive attacking the basket and finishing around the rim, Thompson's smooth and confident jumper shows his versatile offensive skill set. Thompson showed the ability to make difficult shots off the dribble or spot-up, as well as leading the fastbreak and stepping into rhythm threes.
"Thompson's long wingspan and defensive anticipation consistently bothered opposing teams on offense. He was able to poke balls loose in passing lanes and block shots in help defense. Thompson's burgeoning defensive ability and IQ, paired with his offensive skills and athleticism, makes him one of the most intriguing wings in the 2026 class."
When asked by 247Sports about his hot AAU performance this summer, Thompson said he was trying to show off his versatility.
"I'm just trying to showcase I can be an all around player -- both offense and defense -- and I can use all my skills to help my team win," Thompson said. "I've gotten a lot better in the last year. I can still get better in a lot of areas. I've been working the past month on getting every part of my game sharpened up for this month of July."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
