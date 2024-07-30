Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball One Step Closer to Landing Elite 5-Star Target

2025 5⭐️ Darius Adams (@dariusadamss) has set the following official visits @PSACardinals tells me.



UConn- 9/4

NC State- 9/6

Notre Dame- 9/10

Tennessee- 9/13

Michigan St- 9/20

Alabama- 9/27



He is also planning to commit in October!



He has unofficially visited UConn, Tennessee… pic.twitter.com/XyIDtF9V97