Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball One Step Closer to Landing Elite 5-Star Target
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has been targeting guards heavily in the 2025 class. However, while top target Trey McKenney has received the most attention from Izzo, another target has quietly emerged.
Darius Adams of La Lumiere High School is one of the best in the class. Per 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 4-ranked shooting guard in the class and the No. 17 player nationally. The Spartans offered Adams in January. Now he has scheduled an official visit for September 20, according to HS Top Recruits on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Adams is favored to select the Spartans, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Spartans have a 25.5 percent chance of landing Adams, with reigning two-time national champion Connecticut in second at 17.9 percent.
Adams spoke favorably of the Spartans to On3's Jamie Shaw.
"Tom Izzo has been to watch me a couple of times and I am looking forward to getting back up there," Adams said. "I’ve already taken two unofficial visits there. I went to a game, and their atmosphere was great."
Adams has scheduled visits, but a list of the top finalist schools will have to wait.
"I’m not really going to narrow down a list," Adams said. "I have visits set with six schools, so the schools I am taking visits to are the ones that I am mainly interested in. I don’t have the exact visit dates with me. I’ll start in September and go each weekend. NC State is first, Michigan State is second, and Alabama will be third. And then we will go from there, visiting all six ... I’d like to make a decision before school or in the October time frame.
"I want to play for a coach who cares about his players and play in a program where I can make an impact right away. I want to play in a style that fits how I play."
UConn seemingly jumped NC State as the first visit on Adams' schedule, per HS Top Recruits. The Spartans could have staunch competition from the Huskies.
"Obviously, they’re champions so what is there not to love about them? It is a great school and I love Dan Hurley," Adams said. "I'm also hearing from Kimani Young. They come to my games and I just love the support they show."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
