Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball To Take Big Step with Top Priority Target
The Michigan State Spartans and head coach Tom Izzo have been in hot pursuit of numerous top 2025 targets. Izzo is looking for his first commit of the 2025 class. Among his top targets are in-state guard Trey McKenney and Ohio forward Niko Bundalo. Both are elite, toolsy prospects with success at the prep, AAU, and even international level.
Another name that Izzo has been targeting is four-star forward Jordan Scott of South Lakes High School in Virginia. Scott had announced his Top 3 in early July, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, and Maryland. Now, he announced his official visit schedule. Scott made the announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Scott will be visiting Maryland first on September 13th, followed by trip to Virginia Tech on the 21st. He will end his official visit tour in East Lansing on October 4.
Scott broke down what he liked about each school to Joe Tipton of On3. He told Tipton that he and Izzo have a great relationship.
"I went up there on a few unofficials in the past and and got to see campus and really liked it," Scott said. "I got to see them play Maryland at Maryland live which was a very close game. They have a great basketball culture and energy from the first guy to the last on the bench, and obviously a hall of famer head coach."
Scott touted the atmosphere and culture of Tech to Tipton. However, the school that has a real shot of landing the prospect might be Maryland. Scott's mother is former Terrapin basketball star and WNBA broadcaster Christy Winters-Scott.
"Because of my mom’s work and her being an alum I’ve been on campus probably more times than I can count throughout my life but on the visit I got to learn which building is which and the academic portion of campus," Scott said. "They also have a very strong culture at Maryland with it being a legendary basketball in the past on both the men’s and women’s side."
When I spoke with Scott in May, he told me the Spartans were near the top of his list.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
